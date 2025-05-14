Unions hold talks ahead of further public sector pay negotiations

Unite the Union and the GGCA met on May 12 for discussions ahead of upcoming negotiations with the Government of Gibraltar on public sector pay.

The meeting, which took place at Transport House, focused on collaborative efforts to secure a favourable outcome for public sector employees. Both unions expressed a commitment to working together in representing their members’ interests.

Discussions also extended beyond public sector issues, with both organisations agreeing to explore how their joint platform could be used to address broader concerns affecting workers in the private sector.

Unite Regional Officer Donovan Correia said: “It was a pleasure to host colleagues from the GGCA at Transport House to discuss this important matter. It was clear that meeting our members’ wishes was the primary concern for both unions.”

“To this end, we remain committed to securing an outcome our members deserve and that by working together, holding a united position was the best means of achieving positive outcomes for our respective memberships.”

“It was also promising to see both unions align on many issues not directly related to the public sector which if successful will deliver on the wider Unite pay claim and improve the employment landscape.”

“I am confident that this can continue in future, and potentially we can make a difference to all working people in Gibraltar.”