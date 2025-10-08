Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 8th Oct, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

University of Gibraltar Maritime Academy forms partnership with GTT Training to enhance LNG training and research

By Chronicle Staff
7th October 2025

The University of Gibraltar Maritime Academy has announced a new strategic partnership with GTT Training Limited, a subsidiary of Gaztransport and Technigaz, to advance maritime education, training and research in liquefied natural gas (LNG) technologies and operations.

The collaboration brings together more than 100 years of combined seagoing experience from GTT Training instructors and over 50 years of expertise from GTT, whose membrane containment technology is used by more than two-thirds of the world’s LNG carrier fleet.

The partnership will deliver specialised LNG training programmes aligned with STCW and MCA-approved standards. It will strengthen cadetship pathways for BSc (Hons) Maritime Science students through training opportunities on LNG-powered vessels and gas carriers. The agreement will also support the development of research and training content on LNG and alternative marine fuels, reflecting Gibraltar’s growing role as a global bunkering hub.

The collaboration will further provide beyond-compliance training for international crews transiting Gibraltar, reinforcing the Rock’s position as a Maritime Centre of Excellence.

Head of the University of Gibraltar Maritime Academy, Aaron Lopez, said: “Our partnership with GTT Training adds significant value to the University and Gibraltar as a Maritime Centre of Excellence and as one of the world’s leading bunkering hubs.”

“With LNG playing an increasingly vital role in global shipping, this collaboration ensures our cadets and maritime professionals are trained to the highest international standards, equipped with the skills and knowledge to operate safely and efficiently in this evolving industry.”

General Manager of GTT Training, Neil Macnab, said: “We are delighted to join forces with the University of Gibraltar Maritime Academy.”

“As the maritime sector embraces LNG and alternative fuels, this partnership will help deliver the skills, research and innovation needed to support safe, efficient and sustainable operations worldwide.”

The University of Gibraltar currently offers an accelerated BSc (Hons) Maritime Science programme, the only MCA-approved cadetship outside the UK with guaranteed sea-time placements. Through this partnership, the University will expand its reach into LNG operations.

Most Read

Local News

New residency applications for UK and EEA nationals temporarily suspended

Tue 7th Oct, 2025

Sports

NWYC2025 - Australia Netball World Youth Cup Champions

Sun 28th Sep, 2025

Opinion & Analysis

The Cauldron Gibraltar has a housing crisis. Let’s try and solve it.

Tue 7th Oct, 2025

Local News

Stellar students achieve top marks in rare academic feat

Mon 29th Sep, 2025

Local News

Two men arrested following assault on off-duty police officer

Mon 6th Oct, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

7th October 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Condemnation and increased police presence after street fight outside school

7th October 2025

Local News
British Forces Gibraltar signs the Pledge for Dyslexia

7th October 2025

Local News
Sir Vince Cable to appear at Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival 2025

7th October 2025

Local News
Gibraltar Tourism attends 67th MedCruise General Assembly in Šibenik, Croatia

7th October 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025