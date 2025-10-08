University of Gibraltar Maritime Academy forms partnership with GTT Training to enhance LNG training and research

The University of Gibraltar Maritime Academy has announced a new strategic partnership with GTT Training Limited, a subsidiary of Gaztransport and Technigaz, to advance maritime education, training and research in liquefied natural gas (LNG) technologies and operations.

The collaboration brings together more than 100 years of combined seagoing experience from GTT Training instructors and over 50 years of expertise from GTT, whose membrane containment technology is used by more than two-thirds of the world’s LNG carrier fleet.

The partnership will deliver specialised LNG training programmes aligned with STCW and MCA-approved standards. It will strengthen cadetship pathways for BSc (Hons) Maritime Science students through training opportunities on LNG-powered vessels and gas carriers. The agreement will also support the development of research and training content on LNG and alternative marine fuels, reflecting Gibraltar’s growing role as a global bunkering hub.

The collaboration will further provide beyond-compliance training for international crews transiting Gibraltar, reinforcing the Rock’s position as a Maritime Centre of Excellence.

Head of the University of Gibraltar Maritime Academy, Aaron Lopez, said: “Our partnership with GTT Training adds significant value to the University and Gibraltar as a Maritime Centre of Excellence and as one of the world’s leading bunkering hubs.”

“With LNG playing an increasingly vital role in global shipping, this collaboration ensures our cadets and maritime professionals are trained to the highest international standards, equipped with the skills and knowledge to operate safely and efficiently in this evolving industry.”

General Manager of GTT Training, Neil Macnab, said: “We are delighted to join forces with the University of Gibraltar Maritime Academy.”

“As the maritime sector embraces LNG and alternative fuels, this partnership will help deliver the skills, research and innovation needed to support safe, efficient and sustainable operations worldwide.”

The University of Gibraltar currently offers an accelerated BSc (Hons) Maritime Science programme, the only MCA-approved cadetship outside the UK with guaranteed sea-time placements. Through this partnership, the University will expand its reach into LNG operations.