University of Gibraltar student nurses join vaccine campaign

University of Gibraltar’s student nurses have been administering the Covid-19 vaccine as part of their first-year placement.

The initiative sees them join the GHA’s nursing team on a temporary basis as the Government rolls-out its vaccination programme.

The team of students have been vaccinating over 70s at the old Primary Care Centre in the ICC building.

“It’s a great opportunity for the student nurses to be involved in such an important programme for the local community,” Programme Coordinator of the University’s BSc (Hons) Adult Nursing course James Vinales said.

“The placement forms part of their theoretical module on public health and they have received the full training required. I am proud of their work to date. I would like to thank the GHA for welcoming our students to form part of the vaccination teams.”

For the students it has been an honour for them to join in the efforts to inoculate the community.

“It’s a real honour to be part of Gibraltar's Covid-19 vaccination programme, to be part of history,” first-year nursing student, Louise McCarthy said.

“We are learning so much on this placement. Especially because we are working alongside fully qualified GHA nurses and medical staff."

Student nurse Sky Bolanos said: “I am extremely grateful to have been invited to participate in this historical event and highly appreciate the confidence and responsibility given to us by the GHA.”

“I feel that this has made me enhance my nursing skills further and improve my self-confidence in my own abilities.”

This is not the first time Gibraltar’s student nurses have been involved in Gibraltar’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last year, students were involved in the set-up of the Nightingale Field Hospital and carried out placements across GHA centres.

The University of Gibraltar’s three-year nursing programme is a popular route for those who want to enter the nursing profession and study right here in Gibraltar.

Applications for September’s intake close soon and those wishing to apply can do so on the University of Gibraltar website at: Unigib.edu.gi