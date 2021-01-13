Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 13th Jan, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

University of Gibraltar student nurses join vaccine campaign

By Chronicle Staff
13th January 2021

University of Gibraltar’s student nurses have been administering the Covid-19 vaccine as part of their first-year placement.

The initiative sees them join the GHA’s nursing team on a temporary basis as the Government rolls-out its vaccination programme.

The team of students have been vaccinating over 70s at the old Primary Care Centre in the ICC building.

“It’s a great opportunity for the student nurses to be involved in such an important programme for the local community,” Programme Coordinator of the University’s BSc (Hons) Adult Nursing course James Vinales said.

“The placement forms part of their theoretical module on public health and they have received the full training required. I am proud of their work to date. I would like to thank the GHA for welcoming our students to form part of the vaccination teams.”

For the students it has been an honour for them to join in the efforts to inoculate the community.

“It’s a real honour to be part of Gibraltar's Covid-19 vaccination programme, to be part of history,” first-year nursing student, Louise McCarthy said.

“We are learning so much on this placement. Especially because we are working alongside fully qualified GHA nurses and medical staff."

Student nurse Sky Bolanos said: “I am extremely grateful to have been invited to participate in this historical event and highly appreciate the confidence and responsibility given to us by the GHA.”

“I feel that this has made me enhance my nursing skills further and improve my self-confidence in my own abilities.”

This is not the first time Gibraltar’s student nurses have been involved in Gibraltar’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last year, students were involved in the set-up of the Nightingale Field Hospital and carried out placements across GHA centres.

The University of Gibraltar’s three-year nursing programme is a popular route for those who want to enter the nursing profession and study right here in Gibraltar.

Applications for September’s intake close soon and those wishing to apply can do so on the University of Gibraltar website at: Unigib.edu.gi

Most Read

Leaked agreement sets out details of Gib’s post-Brexit relations with EU

Tue 12th Jan, 2021

Local News

Change of command for Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron

Mon 11th Jan, 2021

Local News

First UK food shipment cleared in Algeciras arrives by sea in Gibraltar

Fri 8th Jan, 2021

Local News

Govt confirms two more Covid-related deaths

Tue 12th Jan, 2021

Local News

Entry into Gib ‘exclusively’ a decision for BCA, CM says after Gonzalez Laya comments

Sat 2nd Jan, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

13th January 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Vaccination day – the perfect clinical experience

13th January 2021

Features
11 debut novels from new writers set to be released this year

13th January 2021

Features
10 surprising bucket-list adventures in the UK

13th January 2021

Features
Gibraltarian ‘wild card’ in Sky Arts Landscape Artist of the Year

13th January 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021