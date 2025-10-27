University of Malta representatives visit TNP

Following a recent visit to Malta by The Nautilus Project [TNP], representatives from the University of Malta have now travelled to Gibraltar as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen ties and explore future collaboration.

Emily Gambino, representing the SeaEU University Alliance and the University of Malta, and Alessio Marrone from the University of Malta, spent the morning with the Nautilus team, including Foreman Brian, to learn more about the organisation’s work in Gibraltar.

The visit focused on showcasing the environmental and educational initiatives led by The Nautilus Project.