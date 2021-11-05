Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 5th Nov, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Unmerited 4-1 defeat for Lincoln Red Imps as Slovan Bratislava walk away with points (full match report)

By Stephen Ignacio
4th November 2021

Europa Conference League Group stage Lincoln Red Imps 1 -4 Slovan Bratislava Mick McEwlee showed his intent as he included in his first eleven Joseph Chipolina alongside Roy Chipolina, two experienced national team players who he has trusted on in the past. His defence with three players whose international experience was beyond the European club...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Govt bans teacher over ‘inappropriate’ relationship with student

Wed 3rd Nov, 2021

Local News

Gibraltarian chef to compete in 'MasterChef: the Professionals'

Fri 29th Oct, 2021

Local News

Chinook will make ‘at least’ four round trips to ferry radar kit to Rock Gun

Wed 3rd Nov, 2021

Brexit

UK woman denied entry into Spain over missing exit stamp - report

Fri 22nd Oct, 2021

Local News

Local make-up artist's work featured in French magazine

Sun 31st Oct, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

4th November 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Eurafrica announces dates for 2022

4th November 2021

Sports
Lincoln Red Imps will be looking to make their own history today

4th November 2021

Sports
Macedonia U19 grab their first victory in Futsal against Gibraltar U19 (incl - image gallery)

3rd November 2021

Sports
Road Runner league for Youth and Seniors starts with The Soul Road Runners League" Race 1 (≈4km)

3rd November 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021