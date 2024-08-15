Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 15th Aug, 2024

Urban sketchers capture Casemates

By Chronicle Staff
15th August 2024

Local artist group Urban Sketchers Gibraltar (USk) captured Casemates Square last week during ‘The Summer Party’ organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services.

While the Summer Party was underway, USk joined in with artists dotted around Casemates capturing the scene.

The artists had an hour and a half to quickly capture the scene at Casemates, opting for an evening session away from the heat.

The group meets up monthly, usually on Sunday mornings, to sketch different urban landscapes in Gibraltar.

In recent weeks USk has met up at Parsons Lodge, Alameda Gardens, and Referendum Steps.

By the end of this year the Gibraltar branch will have become an official USk chapter, joining others from Spain, Portugal and from all parts of the globe.

USk is a global community where artists come together to draw on location.

Urban sketchers use any kind of media to tell the story of their surroundings, the places they live, and where they travel.

The monthly meet ups are free and open to anyone, with all artists welcome to join.

The find out more follow @uskgibraltar on Instagram.

