Valmar Soho And Bavaria Blue Stars claim their place in Basketball final
Both Valmar Soho and Bavaria Blue Stars booked their place in the finals of the Richie Buchanan Trophy. In what were two very different semi-finals , with Valmar Soho although winning by a larger points different pushed in pace by Lincoln Bayside who matched them in play but not finishing. While Bavaria Blue Stars played...
