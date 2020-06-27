Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 27th Jun, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Virus concerns mean Eurafrica 2020 will not include Gibraltar or Morocco

Archive image of Eurafrica Trail runners at the last event held in Gibraltar.

By Stephen Ignacio
27th June 2020

Eurafrica Trail running organisers have this Friday announced major changes to its format which will see the event run exclusively in Andalucia.

The long distance trail running event was originally conceived as bringing together three countries and two continents. Each stage of the event would be run at a different location in Spain, Morocco or Gibraltar.

Attracting runners from across the globe with some two hundred plus runners participating, Eurafrica has in the past seen some of Europe’s and North Africa’s top trail runners complete the Vertical Run in Gibraltar. This took runners to the top of the Rock through a gruelling 400m climb via natural paths and rough terrains.

Organisers have this year decided to change the format so that the event is hosted exclusively in Andalucia. This as a precautionary measure due to the present global pandemic. The event which will be run between October 31 and November 2 will be run in the provinces of Malaga and Cádiz. Full details of the final routes are expected to be published on July 15.

The exclusion of Gibraltar comes at a time when already some Gibraltar sports organisations scheduled to host other international sporting events in Gibraltar have indicated that they are being advised to hold off.

It also comes as both Gibraltar and Spain enter their respective unlocking processes following a lockdown since March.

The original format of t Eurafrica Trail would have seen athletes, numbering anything from just under a hundred to a couple hundred at its peak moving between Morocco, Spain and Gibraltar during what is a short period of time.

The transition between countries requiring a mass movement of athletes and technical staff which would increase pressure in local authorities during what is at present a global public health crisis.

Most Read

Local News

No update for Gibraltar as EasyJet restarts more international flights

Fri 26th Jun, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Mixed messages cause confusion over return to border normality

Mon 8th Jun, 2020

Local News

Bemusement in Gib over report claiming UK views Rock as ‘high risk’ for Covid-19 travel

Thu 25th Jun, 2020

Local News

Royal Navy Commander retires after 40 years of service

Mon 22nd Jun, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

27th June 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Creativity channelled into lockdown rainbows

27th June 2020

Local News
Liverpool supporters celebrate Premier League win, prompting virus reminder

27th June 2020

Local News
UK ministers set to announce quarantine changes

27th June 2020

Local News
Cross-border workers urged to download virus tracing app

27th June 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020