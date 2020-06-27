Virus concerns mean Eurafrica 2020 will not include Gibraltar or Morocco

Eurafrica Trail running organisers have this Friday announced major changes to its format which will see the event run exclusively in Andalucia.

The long distance trail running event was originally conceived as bringing together three countries and two continents. Each stage of the event would be run at a different location in Spain, Morocco or Gibraltar.

Attracting runners from across the globe with some two hundred plus runners participating, Eurafrica has in the past seen some of Europe’s and North Africa’s top trail runners complete the Vertical Run in Gibraltar. This took runners to the top of the Rock through a gruelling 400m climb via natural paths and rough terrains.

Organisers have this year decided to change the format so that the event is hosted exclusively in Andalucia. This as a precautionary measure due to the present global pandemic. The event which will be run between October 31 and November 2 will be run in the provinces of Malaga and Cádiz. Full details of the final routes are expected to be published on July 15.

The exclusion of Gibraltar comes at a time when already some Gibraltar sports organisations scheduled to host other international sporting events in Gibraltar have indicated that they are being advised to hold off.

It also comes as both Gibraltar and Spain enter their respective unlocking processes following a lockdown since March.

The original format of t Eurafrica Trail would have seen athletes, numbering anything from just under a hundred to a couple hundred at its peak moving between Morocco, Spain and Gibraltar during what is a short period of time.

The transition between countries requiring a mass movement of athletes and technical staff which would increase pressure in local authorities during what is at present a global public health crisis.