Fri 26th Mar, 2021

Virus crisis prompts change in women's work priorities – report

By Press Association
26th March 2021

Women’s work priorities have changed because of the pandemic, with more emphasis on flexibility and choice, a new study suggests.

Jobs site Glassdoor said its research indicated that only around one in six women employees now cite salary and other benefits as the main factor behind choosing a job.

One in five women said flexible working was the major consideration, while a similar number said personal happiness and fulfilment would be most important in choosing their next job.

Carina Cortez, chief people officer at Glassdoor, said: “One of the unexpected outcomes of the Covid-19 pandemic is that women in the workplace now have more flexibility and choice in terms of where to work.

“Where once some women might have had to prioritise finding a job in a certain location or with flexible working hours, it has become far more common for employers to offer an element of flexibility as standard, allowing female employees to pursue higher earning potential.

“Removing barriers to flexible and remote working is a very positive development for pay equality.”

More than half of female employees believe jobs have become more flexible and they now have more options when job searching.

Just over half of men also believe jobs have become more flexible post-Covid, added the report, which was based on a survey of 2,000 workers.
(PA)

