Volleyball back on the court for youth and seniors
Tuesday saw the Tercentenary Sports Hall host an exciting return of indoor volleyball with both youth and senior teams in action. Earlier in the evening, under the guidance of GVA officials youth players took to the court in what was an exciting and tight match which saw both sides taking the lead during key moments...
