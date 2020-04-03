Volunteer works away at Europa Foreshore

For nearly a decade Bart Van Thienen has volunteered many hours, weeks and months clearing away the Europa Foreshore.

All of these works carried out by Mr Van Thienen were done so before the Covid-19 lockdown.

“Nine years ago this area of Europa Foreshore below Harding's Battery was a barren wasteland full of rubble,” said Mr Van Thienen.

“A thorough clean-up of the debris and invasive plants gave nature a chance to reclaim the plot.”

“It took much longer than I had expected but the area is now finally almost entirely covered by a nice variety of indigenous plants.”

“When they die off, they will leave some organic material in the soil that will make it a bit more fertile, so a new cycle of life has started.”

It was here where Mr Van Thienen also planted 200 Gibraltar Sea Lavenders over several years, only to see all but one die.

“I was very happy when I found one single survivor yesterday that must have been hidden under other plants, I guess it's three years old,” he said.

“One survivor is enough as it will form seeds that will hopefully become more plants soon,” he added.