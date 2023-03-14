Walking football prepared for Algarve trip

Gibraltar’s Walking Footballers played a friendly on Thursday against visiting side Malaga Walking Football Club in preparation for their upcoming tournament in the Algarve.

Walking football has already established itself as a further opportunity for players who have retired from the competitive senior leagues with some success in recent outings.

Training on a regular basis during the week these generation of veteran players, all of whom never saw active play during the now decade of UEFA membership except for the occasional friendly opportunity of grabbing some allocation have since UEFA membership seen their playing days return. Providing new opportunities for players hanging their boots from the senior leagues. Gibraltar football already having a veterans category and Walking football providing in this way opportunities until well into retirement age.

The dedication of some players in Walking football turning this opportunity into more than just a pastime in some aspects.

Images courtesy Gibraltar FA

