Walking Football - Walking football fun day for Prostrate Cancer support group huge success

Officials of the Prostrate Cancer Support group expressed their appreciation at the large turn out of players and teams that attended their rescheduled walking football fun day.

Originally the event had been scheduled for the previous weekend. Due to severe weather and rain the event had to be postponed impacting on the twenty-plus teams that had originally put their names down.

Although prior commitments for this past weekend forced some teams to pull out, and even see some organisers having to work between schedules and attending the event, there was a large turnout pacing pitches 3 and four area.

The sport which is usually played by 50 plus year olds saw many players from ages thirty/forty plus playing. The rules somewhat baffling some of the newer faces to the game but soon seeing players enjoying the game and beginning to understand it.

There was praise for the more experienced players, many who are the founders of walking football in Gibraltar and train regularly. Ranging from early sixties to late eighties they were to have an opportunity to show skills. Leaving behind a good impression where even younger aged teams struggled on the field.

The event was to raise awareness for Prostrate Cancer and left a good impression for walking football which since having been sparked by former Gibraltar FA official Kenneth Asquez and some of the present registered members playing the game including Mr Guerreros after Gibraltar’s entry into UEFA, has developed in the shadows of the senior game but continues achieve successes and gain in momentum.

Many veteran players now looking towards the potential the sport afford to continue in the game after they hang their boots in the senior and veterans leagues.