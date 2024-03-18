Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 18th Mar, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Walking Football - Walking football fun day for Prostrate Cancer support group huge success

By Stephen Ignacio
18th March 2024

Officials of the Prostrate Cancer Support group expressed their appreciation  at the large turn out of players and teams that attended their rescheduled walking football fun day.
Originally the event had been scheduled for the previous weekend. Due to severe weather and rain the event had to be postponed impacting on the twenty-plus teams that had originally put their names down.
Although prior commitments for this past weekend forced some teams to pull out, and even see some organisers having to work between schedules and attending the event, there was a large turnout pacing pitches 3 and four area.
The sport which is usually played by 50 plus year olds saw many players from ages thirty/forty plus playing. The rules somewhat baffling some of the newer faces to the game but soon seeing players enjoying the game and beginning to understand it.
There was praise for the more experienced players, many who are the founders of walking football in Gibraltar and train regularly. Ranging from early sixties to late eighties they were to have an opportunity to show skills. Leaving behind a good impression where even younger aged teams struggled on the field.
The event was to raise awareness for Prostrate Cancer and left a good impression for walking football which since having been sparked by former Gibraltar FA official Kenneth Asquez and some of the present registered members playing the game including Mr Guerreros after Gibraltar’s entry into UEFA, has developed in the shadows of the senior game but continues achieve successes and gain in momentum.
Many veteran players now looking towards the potential the sport afford to continue in the game after they hang their boots in the senior and veterans leagues.

Most Read

Local News

Man charged with attempted murder

Sun 17th Mar, 2024

Local News

Prosecutors must prove criminal intent for importation offences, Court of Appeal says

Mon 18th Mar, 2024

Sports

Gibraltar football clubs refused to release players early for International duty

Sun 17th Mar, 2024

Local News

European Commission deletes Gibraltar from ‘high risk’ list after FATF decision

Fri 15th Mar, 2024

Brexit

Sir Bill Cash presses UK Govt on impact of Gib treaty talks on ‘entire UK family’

Mon 18th Mar, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th March 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar national team departure shrouded in controversy whilst Lithuania prepared for clash days ahead

18th March 2024

Sports
Football - Moreno linked to Liverpool

18th March 2024

Sports
Padel Tennis - Gibraltar Women grab first victory on debut as national squad

18th March 2024

Sports
Youth Football - Gibraltar U16 struggle in first two matches against Iceland and Lithuania

18th March 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024