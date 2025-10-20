Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Walnut Fun Walk raises awareness for prostate cancer

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
20th October 2025

Over 100 people took part in the Walnut Fun Walk on Saturday morning, which began at Casemates in support of prostate cancer awareness.

Participants made their way along Main Street, where the presence of cruise visitors helped to further spread the message.

Organisers expressed their appreciation to the public for their engagement and generosity, noting the contributions of all those who participated and donated on the day.

Special thanks were extended to the volunteers and supporters who helped coordinate the event. Organisers said their efforts were essential in ensuring the walk ran smoothly.

