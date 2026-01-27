Warnings issued for heavy rain and severe gale force winds on Wednesday

As the Rock is battered with wind and rain today the forecast for tomorrow is also severe with a warning issued alongside a weather advisory for Wednesday.

A low pressure system expected to develop to the northwest through the early hours of Wednesday is forecast to bring persistent heavy rain and very strong winds to the area, prompting both a weather advisory and a severe weather warning.

The weather advisory for heavy rain is valid from 8am to 10pm on Wednesday January 28. Rainfall totals over the 24 hours of Wednesday are expected to reach 40 to 50mm.

Accumulations of 20mm are likely over a six-hour period, with a moderate risk of totals reaching 25 to 30mm. The heaviest rain is expected between 10am and 7pm local time (9am to 6pm UTC). Beyond this, rainfall is expected to continue through much of Thursday, but with below warnable accumulations expected.

A severe weather warning for severe gale force winds is valid from 10am to 3pm on Wednesday. Very strong southwesterly winds are expected, reaching gale force to severe gale force at times, with the potential for gusts to reach storm force. Severe gale force winds are most likely between 10am and 1pm local time (9am to 12pm UTC), with mean wind speeds of 30 to 35 knots (55 to 65kph) and gusts of 45 to 50 knots (80 to 90kph), and the potential for gusts up to 55 to 60 knots (100 to 110kph).

A separate weather advisory for gale force winds is in place for the wider time frame of 7am on Wednesday January 28 to 7pm on Thursday January 29. Winds are expected to remain strong through the rest of the overnight period and into Thursday, with mean speeds likely to reach 25 to 30 knots (45 to 55kph) and frequent gusts of 35 to 40 knots (65 to 75kph), with isolated gusts up to 45 knots (80kph), especially in exposed areas.

Travel conditions may become very difficult at times, especially in exposed areas.