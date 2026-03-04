Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 4th Mar, 2026

Wastewater treatment project proposed at ex Brewery Crusher and Little Bay

Photos by Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
4th March 2026

Eco Waters Ltd has given notice of its intention to apply for outline planning permission for an urban wastewater treatment plant and associated infrastructure at several sites in Gibraltar.

The proposed development covers the ex-Brewery Crusher site at 3 Levanter Way, Little Bay car park adjacent to the existing Manhole 44, and Keightley Way Tunnel together with their surrounding areas. The plans include construction of an urban wastewater treatment plant at the ex-Brewery Crusher site, a new pump station at Little Bay car park and a transfer pipeline running through Keightley Way Tunnel and between the tunnel exit and Brewery Crusher, with discharge pipe installation at Europa Promenade up to Manhole 45.

Eco Waters Ltd, will this month submit an outline planning application with an Environmental Impact Assessment to the Development and Planning Commission.

Once the application has been submitted and validated by the Town Planner, members of the public will be able to inspect the application, plans and other documents at the office of the Secretary of the Development and Planning Commission during working hours, as well as online at egov.gi.

Anyone wishing to make representations on the application will need to send these to the Development and Planning Commission by email or post within 21 working days from the date of validation, which will be published on egov.gi or can be obtained from the Department of Town Planning and Building Control.

