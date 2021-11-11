Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 11th Nov, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Wear blue for Diabetes

By Chronicle Staff
11th November 2021

Diabetes Gibraltar is encouraging the public to wear blue tomorrow, Friday 12, to raise awareness.

Diabetes Gibraltar said it wants to help prevent the next generation of potential Type 2 Diabetes sufferers by raising awareness of this huge local problem, educating and supporting any initiative which might lead to a healthier future.

“Type 2 Diabetes is a serious problem, particularly in Gibraltar,” the charity said.

“Did you know that we have the highest incidence per capita in Europe? 10% of our adult population compared with 7%.”

“Over 3000 adults living with Type 2 Diabetes locally.”

“This is a statistic that we can’t be proud of because Type 2 Diabetes is a largely lifestyle condition which can bring many medical serious complications, shorten life and in many cases can be prevented.”

The charity added Type 1 Diabetes is an autoimmune condition usually diagnosed in childhood.

“It is for life and has no cure.”

“No one yet knows what causes it and in Gibraltar we have a total of 278 Type 1’s, of which between 20 and 25 are aged under 18 at any given time.”

This year the fundraising efforts are concentrated on purchasing an HbA1c Analyser for the Children’s Primary Care Centre.

“People with Type 1 have to endure multiple daily finger prick tests for their blood sugars as well as insulin injections because their pancreases do not produce any insulin.”

“But as well as that they need three monthly blood tests which the children find painful, frightening and traumatic.”

“Yet they must have their bloods taken.”

“The Analyser will be able to test their bloods using only a finger prick blood sample. This would be a huge leap forward in helping T1 children endure their already difficult condition.”

Diabetes Gibraltar is also encouraging the public to share any photos of people wearing blue on their Facebook group.

To donate to Diabetes Gibraltar the bank details are: Diabetes Gibraltar, Gibraltar International Bank, Sort Code 60-83-14, Account No 00490001

Or donate online on their JustGiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/charitywalkforchildrenwithtype1diabetesgibraltar

Most Read

Features

Filming for ‘The Mount 2’ begins

Mon 8th Nov, 2021

Brexit

Frontex completes trial of new automated system tested at Gibraltar border

Fri 5th Nov, 2021

Local News

Gibraltarian chef to compete in 'MasterChef: the Professionals'

Fri 29th Oct, 2021

Local News

Spike in Covid-19 cases, but hospitalisation remains low

Wed 10th Nov, 2021

Brexit

Brussels says Gib treaty should facilitate cooperation on marine pollution in bay

Wed 10th Nov, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

11th November 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Writing therapy and the importance of knowing your history

10th November 2021

Features
The Thursday Murder Club

10th November 2021

Features
How to avoid becoming the victim of Investor Fraud

10th November 2021

Features
Changing times and Gibraltarian identity discussed in Literature Week talk

9th November 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021