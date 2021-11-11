Wear blue for Diabetes

Diabetes Gibraltar is encouraging the public to wear blue tomorrow, Friday 12, to raise awareness.

Diabetes Gibraltar said it wants to help prevent the next generation of potential Type 2 Diabetes sufferers by raising awareness of this huge local problem, educating and supporting any initiative which might lead to a healthier future.

“Type 2 Diabetes is a serious problem, particularly in Gibraltar,” the charity said.

“Did you know that we have the highest incidence per capita in Europe? 10% of our adult population compared with 7%.”

“Over 3000 adults living with Type 2 Diabetes locally.”

“This is a statistic that we can’t be proud of because Type 2 Diabetes is a largely lifestyle condition which can bring many medical serious complications, shorten life and in many cases can be prevented.”

The charity added Type 1 Diabetes is an autoimmune condition usually diagnosed in childhood.

“It is for life and has no cure.”

“No one yet knows what causes it and in Gibraltar we have a total of 278 Type 1’s, of which between 20 and 25 are aged under 18 at any given time.”

This year the fundraising efforts are concentrated on purchasing an HbA1c Analyser for the Children’s Primary Care Centre.

“People with Type 1 have to endure multiple daily finger prick tests for their blood sugars as well as insulin injections because their pancreases do not produce any insulin.”

“But as well as that they need three monthly blood tests which the children find painful, frightening and traumatic.”

“Yet they must have their bloods taken.”

“The Analyser will be able to test their bloods using only a finger prick blood sample. This would be a huge leap forward in helping T1 children endure their already difficult condition.”

Diabetes Gibraltar is also encouraging the public to share any photos of people wearing blue on their Facebook group.

To donate to Diabetes Gibraltar the bank details are: Diabetes Gibraltar, Gibraltar International Bank, Sort Code 60-83-14, Account No 00490001

Or donate online on their JustGiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/charitywalkforchildrenwithtype1diabetesgibraltar