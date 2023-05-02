Well 88 for Action4Schools in the BAG

The 88th well organised by local charity Action4Schools and funded by Bassadone Automotive Group (BAG) has already changed the lives of hundreds of children in Sierra Leone.

BAG has supported Action4Schools since its inception in 2012 and has funded 15 wells in that time. This equates to nearly £40,000 in cash terms but would be considered priceless by the estimated 10,000 children these wells have helped.

Well 88 is located in Orphanage School and Community in Rontoke Village, Sierra Leone. There are over 130 pupils at this school. Of course, their families and all community members also benefit from the well.

A video was prepared by the charity to thank BAG and to show them the impact they have made on the lives of the children in the Orphanage School.

“The school here was struggling to get pure drinking water. But you have funded this well. They have been able to access pure drinking water,” the video said.

“That is why we are here today, to express to you how excited we are and how glad we are to have this water.”

The video also shows the old water source, which was far away, dangerous and contaminated, as is common in villages in Sierra Leone. Effectively, it was swamp water.

Alie Kallon is a 13-year-old boy who has benefited from the new well and showed the old water source in the video.

“This is the water we used to drink, it is not clean at all, it made us sick,” he said.

BAG was also involved indirectly with the creation of Action4Schools via a company under it, named Toyota Gibraltar Stockholdings (TGS), which has been supplying Toyota 4x4 project vehicles to UN agencies and International NGOs for over 25 years.

It was during a TGS trip to Sierra Leone that Jimmy Bruzon came up with the idea of setting up a charity to support needy schools and communities in Sierra Leone.

Since then, with Mr Bruzon’s hard work, Action4schools has raised and invested over £500,000 and funded the construction of 10 new school buildings, over 100 water well projects and over 150 hernia operations.

For more information on how to support the charity www.action4schools.gi or contact Jimmy Bruzon on 57631000.