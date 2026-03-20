Well-being day blends fun, fundraising and global awareness at Bishop Fitzgerald Upper Primary

Pupils and staff at Bishop Fitzgerald Upper Primary came together for a whole-school Well-being Day at the Lathbury Sports Complex on Wednesday, March 18, combining physical activity, health education and fundraising in support of Action 4 Schools.

The event brought together a number of ideas already taking shape across the school, including a well-being day and a “Walk for Water” fundraiser to help fund the construction of a water well in Sierra Leone. It also followed a suggestion from a group of Year 6 girls, who proposed a teacher road race after taking part in a pupil road racing event as part of the PE programme.

The day began with a teacher road race featuring seven members of staff, cheered on by pupils gathered around the track. More than 60 pupils had secured sponsorship for the runners, raising funds that will go towards building a second water well in Sierra Leone through BFUP.

Pupils then moved through four activity stations during the course of the day.

Well-being talks delivered by the GHA focused on healthy eating and the effects of excess sugar in diets. Team-building games and Zumba sessions also formed part of the programme.

The “Walk for Water” saw children working in teams of four to carry buckets of water around the track, offering what the school described as a practical insight into the daily realities faced by many people around the world.

The school said the event created a strong sense of togetherness across the community, while also linking enjoyment with fundraising and awareness of global issues.

It described the day as a complete success and an experience that would remain with pupils and staff for a long time.