Tue 31st Jan, 2023

‘We’ll carry on until Morrisons listens,’ Unite says

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Eyleen Gomez
31st January 2023

Unite members at Morrisons picketed outside the supermarket on Tuesday morning as part of a 24-hour strike against a “measly 20p” pay offer. While the strike officially started at 10pm on Monday evening, workers did not picket until 8am on Tuesday, arriving with sirens, chants, whistles and cars beeping their horns in support. Unite’s Christian...

