Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 5th Jan, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

What are the restrictions across the UK’s four nations?

Quiet streets in Birmingham during the first day of the new national lockdown. Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered a new national lockdown for England which means people will only be able to leave their homes for limited reasons, with measures expected to stay in place until mid-February.

By Press Association
5th January 2021

The rapid spread of coronavirus has led to more lockdown measures being introduced.
So what are the rules across the different nations of the UK?

England
A third national lockdown has been announced, with all schools shutting to most students.

Already a total of 44 million people in England – 78% of the population – are living under the harshest Tier 4 restrictions.

But now people across the country are being told to stay at home other than for limited exceptions, with measures expected to last until mid-February.

Boris Johnson ordered primary schools, secondaries and colleges to move to remote teaching for all students except for children of key workers or those who are vulnerable, from Tuesday.

The clinically extremely vulnerable are advised to begin shielding again.

The lockdown will become law as soon as possible, with MPs being recalled early from the Christmas break on Wednesday, but Mr Johnson has urged the public to follow the rules straight away.

Scotland
A few hours before the PM’s televised address, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced at the Scottish Parliament that most of the country will be placed in lockdown for the rest of January.

A legally-enforceable stay-at-home order will apply from Tuesday to areas currently under Level 4 – mainland Scotland and Skye – with exemptions in place for carers, essential shopping, unlimited outdoor exercise and being part of an extended household.

Schools and nurseries will remain closed to most pupils until February, meaning an additional two weeks of home learning for most pupils.

Wales
All of Wales is at alert Level 4, meaning people should stay at home, not mix with other households and not travel without a reasonable excuse.

Some schools in Wales were preparing to resume face-to-face learning as early as Wednesday, but education minister Kirsty Williams announced on Monday that schools and colleges will remain closed until at least January 18 and move to online learning.

“Wales remains in the highest level of restrictions. Everyone must stay at home,” Ms Williams said.

Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland is in the second week of a six-week lockdown in which non-essential retail is closed and people are urged to stay at home.

But, amid soaring numbers of infections, ministers held an urgent meeting on Monday evening, with First Minister Arlene Foster saying the Stormont Executive had “very difficult decisions to take” in a “dire situation”.

After the meeting she said a period of remote learning for schoolchildren is to be extended. The Executive is to reconvene on Tuesday to confirm details, but it is believed it could extend beyond January.
(PA)

Most Read

Local News

Entry into Gib ‘exclusively’ a decision for BCA, CM says after Gonzalez Laya comments

Sat 2nd Jan, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar declares 'major incident' and goes into lockdown as virus cases surge

Sat 2nd Jan, 2021

Local News

Lockdown rules tightened to prohibit non-essential car travel

Mon 4th Jan, 2021

Brexit

Political agreement reached for Gibraltar’s post-Brexit future

Thu 31st Dec, 2020

Local News

CM announces lockdown as virus cases jump by 172

Fri 1st Jan, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th January 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Nine ways to protect your plants in wet weather

5th January 2021

Features
GCS cultural online programming returns

5th January 2021

Features
New 2021 coins to mark Queen’s historic birthday

5th January 2021

Features
Cultural competitions for children and young people

5th January 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021