Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 10th Mar, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Pic: Pixabay

By Reuters
10th March 2021

Texas drops mask and occupancy restrictions
Texans awoke on Wednesday with a statewide mask mandate and occupancy restrictions in businesses lifted, a move some heralded as freedom and others as foolishness.

On paper, the rollback of coronavirus mitigation efforts is the most sweeping seen in the United States, along with a similar measure in Mississippi. In practice, vast swaths of Texas have rarely enforced mask or occupancy mandates in the past year, anyway.

Several major retailers, grocery and restaurant chains in Texas said they would still require that masks be worn in their stores.

South Korean hospitals extract extra vaccine doses
Nurses in a handful of South Korean hospitals are using specially designed syringes to squeeze extra doses of coronavirus vaccine out of each vial in a bid to stretch the still limited number of vials.

The practice has raised debate over medical safety and commercial concerns from the manufacturers who charge by the dose.

But at Seoul's National Medical Center, healthcare workers say it's actually a safe and easy process that should be a no-brainer for countries struggling to provide enough vaccines quickly.

EU rejects accusations of 'vaccine nationalism'
European Council President Charles Michel on Tuesday rejected charges of "vaccine nationalism" levelled against the EU, saying that while Britain and the United States have outright bans on exports of Covid-19 shots, the EU had not stopped exporting.

The EU has found itself under fire at home for a vaccine rollout much slower than those of former member Britain or the United States, and abroad for so far doing less than China, Russia or India to supply vaccines to poor countries.

Last week it annoyed vaccine buyers abroad by endorsing an Italian decision to halt a shipment to Australia.

England's test and trace not making a difference
England's $32 billion test and trace system has not made a clear impact on the progress of Covid-19, the British parliament's Public Accounts Committee said on Wednesday, decrying the "unimaginable" costs of the programme.

The vast amounts spent on England's test and trace system and its limited impact have drawn criticism, with opposition politicians calling for it to be run by the state-run health service.

The Public Accounts Committee said that test and trace had not achieved a key goal of avoiding a cycle of national lockdowns.

Japan to keep foreign spectators away from Olympics
Japan has decided to stage this summer's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics without overseas spectators due to public concern about Covid-19, two government sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

The Olympics, postponed by a year because of the pandemic, are scheduled for July 23 to Aug. 8 and the Paralympics from Aug. 24 to Sept. 5. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has said a decision on spectators would be made by the end of March.

The government has concluded that welcoming fans from abroad would not be possible given public concern and the detection of more contagious variants in many countries, the sources said.
(Reuters)

Most Read

Local News

Six new virus cases, all visitors

Tue 9th Mar, 2021

Local News

Spain awarded worse ranking than Gib on global tax haven index

Tue 9th Mar, 2021

Local News

Cyber fraudsters hit Gibraltar businesses for over £500,000 in three months

Mon 1st Mar, 2021

Local News

Govt restructures Gibraltar Tourist Board after Covid-19 pandemic

Mon 8th Mar, 2021

Local News

GCA urges Govt to review assistance as trade remains slows

Tue 9th Mar, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

10th March 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Sirmione and Naples: Part 2

10th March 2021

Features
Gibraltar Heritage Trust wants to engage you in Gibraltar’s history and heritage

10th March 2021

Features
Six imaginative ways to use grow bags in small spaces

10th March 2021

Features
Are natural alternatives better than refined sugar?

10th March 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021