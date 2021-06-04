Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 4th Jun, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Pic: Pixabay

By Reuters
4th June 2021

Australia finds highly infectious Delta variant in Melbourne
Australia's Victoria state authorities said on Friday they had detected the highly infectious Delta Covid-19 virus variant for the first time in the latest outbreak in Melbourne, stoking concerns of a major spike in cases.

The Delta variant was detected in two members in a family who travelled to neighbouring New South Wales (NSW) two weeks ago while likely infectious and visited several popular tourist locations in the state's south.

Fauci asks China to release medical records of Wuhan lab workers
Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has called on China to release the medical records of nine people whose ailments might provide vital clues into whether Covid-19 first emerged as the result of a lab leak, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

The origin of the virus is hotly contested, with U.S. intelligence agencies still examining reports that researchers at a Chinese virology laboratory in Wuhan were seriously ill in 2019 a month before the first Covid-19 cases were reported.

Delta variant dominant in UK, may increase risk of hospitalisation
The Delta variant of concern first identified in India is now dominant in Britain and might have an increased risk of hospitalisation compared to the Alpha variant, Public Health England said on Thursday.

The Delta variant is also thought to be more transmissible than Alpha, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned that it could derail plans for lockdown restrictions in England to end on June 21.

Covid-19 far more widespread in Indonesia than official data show
Covid-19 is many times more prevalent in Indonesia than shown by official figures in the world's fourth most populous country, authors of two new studies told Reuters. The results of Indonesia's first major seroprevalence studies - which test for antibodies - were revealed exclusively to Reuters.

One nationwide study between December and January suggested 15% of Indonesians had already contracted Covid-19 - when official figures at the end of January had recorded infections among only around 0.4% of people. Even now, Indonesia's total positive infections are only around 0.7% of the population.

Malaysia warns of rising number of Covid-19 deaths, cases among children
Malaysian health authorities have raised concerns about a growing number of coronavirus deaths and serious cases involving children, after a surge in overall infections forced the Southeast Asian nation into a strict lockdown.

Malaysia recorded the deaths of three children aged below five due to the coronavirus in the first five months of this year, the same number recorded over the whole of 2020, according to Health Ministry director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah. A total of 27 children, including 19 below the age of five, also had to be treated in intensive care between January and May after contracting the virus, up from eight cases last year.

Most Read

Local News

HMS Queen Elizabeth sails past Gibraltar on eight-month deployment, signalling UK’s global intentions

Mon 31st May, 2021

Local News

Govt announces 'double' bank holiday to mark Platinum Jubilee

Thu 3rd Jun, 2021

Local News

Janice Sampere to be appointed Miss Gibraltar 2021

Wed 2nd Jun, 2021

Local News

Travel soars with passenger rates tripling and hotel bookings ‘unprecedented’

Sat 29th May, 2021

Local News

With some public counters closed, Govt to open Customer Services Centre in Main Street

Thu 3rd Jun, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

4th June 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Gibraltar to mark World Environmental Day today

4th June 2021

Features
‘Blurred Limes’ four ingredient chia seed puddings

4th June 2021

Features
Overall Winner The Lemon Tree by Anna Breen

3rd June 2021

Features
Cancer Survivors Day to be marked this Sunday

3rd June 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021