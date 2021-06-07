Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 7th Jun, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Pic: Pixabay

By Reuters
7th June 2021

India re-opens major cities
Key Indian cities reopened for business on Monday, with long queues for buses in the financial hub of Mumbai while traffic returned to the roads of New Delhi after a devastating second wave of coronavirus that killed hundreds of thousands.

The 100,636 new infections of the past 24 hours were the lowest in the world's second most populous nation since April 6, and well off last month's peaks of more than 400,000, allowing authorities to reopen parts of the economy.

"We have to save ourselves from infection but also bring the economy back on track," Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Twitter.

Taiwan to extend Covid-19 curbs
Taiwan will extend its Covid-19 restrictions for another two weeks until June 28 and schools will remain shut until the summer vacation, the government said on Monday, adding that its outbreak has not yet stabilised.

After months of relative safety, Taiwan has been dealing with a spike in domestic infections and is at its second-highest alert level, with gatherings restricted, entertainment venues shut and students shifted to online learning.

Around 3% of Taiwan's 23.5 million people have received at least one vaccine shot so far. The government is preparing to ramp up vaccinations, although it is still awaiting delivery of millions more doses.

Australia's Victoria logs biggest rise in cases in a week
Australia's Victoria state on Monday reported its biggest rise in new locally acquired cases in nearly a week as authorities scramble to track the source of the highly infectious Delta variant found among infections.

Authorities reported 11 new cases, up from just two a day earlier, but noted that all were linked to existing clusters, as residents of state capital Melbourne wait to hear if an extended snap lockdown will end as planned on Thursday night.

"Nothing is on or off the table," Victoria state Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton told reporters in Melbourne, when asked if some areas of the city could remain locked down while other areas start to ease curbs.

Thailand starts vaccination drive
Thailand kicked off a long-awaited mass vaccination campaign on Monday as the country battles its third and worst wave of the epidemic.

The government aims to administer 6 million doses of locally-made AstraZeneca and imported Sinovac vaccines this month, hoping to assuage worries about the slow roll-out and supply shortages.

Officials reported 2,419 new Covid-19 cases and 33 deaths on Monday, bringing the total to 179,886 and 1,269 fatalities.

Former leaders urge G7 to vaccinate poor
One hundred former presidents, prime ministers and foreign ministers have urged the Group of Seven (G7) rich nations to pay for global coronavirus vaccinations to help stop the virus mutating and returning as a worldwide threat.

The leaders made their appeal ahead of a G7 summit in England which begins on Friday, when U.S. President Joe Biden will meet the leaders of Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Canada and Japan.

In their letter to the G7, the former world leaders said global cooperation had failed in 2020, but that 2021 could usher in a new era.

Most Read

Local News

Rock wedding for Marillion keyboardist and wife

Fri 4th Jun, 2021

Local News

HMS Queen Elizabeth sails past Gibraltar on eight-month deployment, signalling UK’s global intentions

Mon 31st May, 2021

Local News

Govt advises caution as Delta Covid variant detected locally

Fri 4th Jun, 2021

Local News

Rental register precursor for e-Services roll-out, Isola says

Mon 7th Jun, 2021

Local News

Portugal added to Gib's ‘amber’ list

Fri 4th Jun, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

7th June 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
School Years 4 to 5 Winner The Life of William by William Shacaluga

7th June 2021

Features
Discover the UK’s top bookshops on a literary tour

7th June 2021

Features
Celebration of Philip’s life to go on show at Windsor and Holyroodhouse

7th June 2021

Features
Adult Runner-up Brightness of Black Written by Ishu Lakhiani

6th June 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021