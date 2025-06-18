Wild Africa captures nature ‘with emotion and respect’
Swiss photographer Karin Tieche launched her first exhibition on the Rock on Tuesday evening in the Fine Arts Gallery, Casemates. The exhibition, titled ‘Wild Africa’, was opened by fellow photographer Stephen Hermida who called it “very spectacular.” He added that it was also meaningful and personal to him as a photographer, highlighting the fact that...
