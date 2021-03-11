Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 11th Mar, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

William defends royal family against accusations of racism

The Duke of Cambridge during a visit to School 21 in Stratford, east London. The visit coincides with the roll-out of Mentally Healthy Schools resources for secondary schools putting mental health at the heart of the school's curriculum. Picture date: Thursday March 11, 2021.

By Press Association
11th March 2021

By Tony Jones
The Duke of Cambridge has defended the monarchy against accusations of racism made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, saying “We’re very much not a racist family”.

William made the comment during his first public appearance since highly damaging claims of bigotry and a lack of support were levelled at the royal family by Harry and Meghan in their interview with US chat show host Oprah Winfrey.

He and the Duchess of Cambridge toured School21 in Stratford, east London, to mark the return of children to classes this week and the rollout to secondary schools of a mental health project Kate launched in primary schools in 2018.

As William left, a reporter asked him: “Is the royal family a racist family, sir?”

The duke, with the duchess by his side, replied: “We’re very much not a racist family.”

The reporter asked whether there has been any communication between the royal brothers, whose relationship is known to have been troubled in the past.

He asked William: “Sir, have you spoken to your brother since the interview?”, and the duke replied: “No, I haven’t spoken to him yet, but I will do.”

William’s comments are the first public statement by a member of the royal family about the allegations made by the Sussexes which have severely damaged the reputation of the monarchy.

Winfrey was left open-mouthed when Meghan and Harry recounted that a family member – not the Queen or Duke of Edinburgh – had raised concerns about how dark their unborn son Archie’s skin tone might be.

There has been much speculation about which member of the royal family they were accusing of racism.

But during the interview the couple would not be drawn on who had deeply offended them.
(PA)

Most Read

Local News

Six new virus cases, all visitors

Tue 9th Mar, 2021

Local News

Security guard near miss and 17 fines in busy night for RGP

Thu 11th Mar, 2021

Local News

Cyber fraudsters hit Gibraltar businesses for over £500,000 in three months

Mon 1st Mar, 2021

Local News

Spain awarded worse ranking than Gib on global tax haven index

Tue 9th Mar, 2021

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

11th March 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Mythic imagination in the cave art of Los Barrios

11th March 2021

Features
Warning signs of cancer you should get checked – despite the pandemic

11th March 2021

Features
Down the 'rabbit hole' to debunk misinformation

11th March 2021

Features
Governor visits HM Customs

11th March 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021