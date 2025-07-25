WiseKey CEO sees cross-border tech opportunity boosted by treaty
By Maria Jesus Corrales Carlos Moreira, chief executive of the Swiss-based, NASDAQ-listed company WiseKey, is an international businessman, and open to opportunities. Born in La Línea, his father was manager at the Rock Hotel in Gibraltar and, when Mr Moreira was a child, that “inhuman border” between La Línea and the Rock left a deep...
