Gibraltar head coach Scott Wiseman's reaction to a question from a Maltese reporter on Sunday said it all. Frowning, he responded sarcastically, suggesting that perhaps his team should simply sit back and let Malta win.

Having defended his players' disappointing performance against Andorra and explained how he was building a squad for the future, the Gibraltar head coach hesitated momentarily before answering, with a sharpness that highlighted his determination not to allow his team to be seen as opponents others could simply expect to beat.

Wiseman had already stated that his team would always step onto the field with the intention of winning. He had also pointed out that, in his opinion, "they had a right to have a bad day", while questioning the expectation that Gibraltar should be expected to win every match against opponents such as Andorra.

Wiseman responded with some venom to the suggestion that his team might sit back and defend simply because he had acknowledged Malta as the stronger side.

Asked about his approach to the match and whether he was "going to make it harder for the Maltese", Wiseman responded with a stern, cold expression:

"I think we are just going to go home and let them win as easy as they want to."

The Gibraltar head coach, without much pause, continued:

"We are going to play our game as we have in any other game. We're not going to sit back, we're not going to defend, we're not going to feel sorry for ourselves. We are on our own journey, we are on a different path to Malta, so we are going to attack the game just as we did when we played them away. We came to your place and we didn't defend. To expect us to come here and defend is just a silly question."

Gibraltar face Malta this evening in their final group match. Although Malta have already secured top spot in the group, their unbeaten run could still be broken by a defiant Gibraltar side looking to put last Friday's defeat at the hands of Andorra behind them.