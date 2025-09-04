With Fans Closer, Players Hope for Greater Inspiration

Twenty-four hours before Gibraltar faced Albania, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo officially opened the south stand at the Europa Sports Stadium. The new stand, designed to match the stadium’s overall look, marks an important step towards Gibraltar’s return to hosting home matches on the Rock.

The stand is the result of a collaboration between the Government of Gibraltar and the Gibraltar FA, which has seen the Europa Sports Complex upgraded and revitalised. This month, the venue not only welcomes the return of football qualifier matches but will also host the Netball Youth World Cup indoors, while sports such as rugby and cricket benefit from the enhanced facilities. These upgrades include new media platforms, extra seating, and additional amenities, addressing issues that once stalled the stadium’s full development due to earlier management challenges.

Following a realignment of its administrative and management structure—now jointly overseen by the GSLA and the Gibraltar FA—the stadium has undergone substantial upgrades, both externally and internally. The gymnasium, for example, has reopened to new members, generating valuable income for the complex.

With over £2.5 million invested into the pitchside improvements, fans can now enjoy football from two sides of the stadium, including seating behind the goal for the first time.

The new facilities have been welcomed by both Gibraltar national coach Scott Wiseman and experienced national player Graeme Torilla, 28, who expressed his hope to see more fans returning to support the team. Torilla, who is also preparing for another shot at the Conference League group stage with Lincoln Red Imps, highlighted the importance of playing in front of a home crowd, saying that “having the fans so close” provides players with extra motivation on the field.

The improvements at Europa Sports Complex have also had a positive knock-on effect, with Lathbury Sports Complex receiving an upgraded playing surface that now meets UEFA standards and is suitable for both football and rugby. This dual-purpose turf is a significant development for both sports, allowing them to share facilities more efficiently.

This weekend illustrates the benefits of the new arrangement: while Gibraltar’s senior and under-21 football squads host international matches, the domestic rugby league will begin with a community event featuring both junior and senior matches. Both sports can now be played on the same weekend without disruption.

Some concerns remain, particularly from critics who feel that football, as the larger financial contributor, is being prioritised over other sports. Originally, Europa Sports Complex had been earmarked as the home for rugby and cricket. However, officials point out that the original agreement—which saw the Gibraltar FA take over control of the Victoria Stadium—had always included provisions for football to use both Europa Sports and Lathbury.

The shared use of Europa Sports is considered an interim solution while the National Stadium is being built, though it may continue in the future as a secondary venue. This would allow Gibraltar to bid for youth tournaments requiring multiple stadiums for simultaneous final group matches.

With the new south stand complete, improved security measures and the ability to segregate fans now make higher attendances a real possibility.