Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 4th Sep, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

With Fans Closer, Players Hope for Greater Inspiration

By Stephen Ignacio
4th September 2025

Twenty-four hours before Gibraltar faced Albania, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo officially opened the south stand at the Europa Sports Stadium. The new stand, designed to match the stadium’s overall look, marks an important step towards Gibraltar’s return to hosting home matches on the Rock.
The stand is the result of a collaboration between the Government of Gibraltar and the Gibraltar FA, which has seen the Europa Sports Complex upgraded and revitalised. This month, the venue not only welcomes the return of football qualifier matches but will also host the Netball Youth World Cup indoors, while sports such as rugby and cricket benefit from the enhanced facilities. These upgrades include new media platforms, extra seating, and additional amenities, addressing issues that once stalled the stadium’s full development due to earlier management challenges.
Following a realignment of its administrative and management structure—now jointly overseen by the GSLA and the Gibraltar FA—the stadium has undergone substantial upgrades, both externally and internally. The gymnasium, for example, has reopened to new members, generating valuable income for the complex.
With over £2.5 million invested into the pitchside improvements, fans can now enjoy football from two sides of the stadium, including seating behind the goal for the first time.
The new facilities have been welcomed by both Gibraltar national coach Scott Wiseman and experienced national player Graeme Torilla, 28, who expressed his hope to see more fans returning to support the team. Torilla, who is also preparing for another shot at the Conference League group stage with Lincoln Red Imps, highlighted the importance of playing in front of a home crowd, saying that “having the fans so close” provides players with extra motivation on the field.
The improvements at Europa Sports Complex have also had a positive knock-on effect, with Lathbury Sports Complex receiving an upgraded playing surface that now meets UEFA standards and is suitable for both football and rugby. This dual-purpose turf is a significant development for both sports, allowing them to share facilities more efficiently.
This weekend illustrates the benefits of the new arrangement: while Gibraltar’s senior and under-21 football squads host international matches, the domestic rugby league will begin with a community event featuring both junior and senior matches. Both sports can now be played on the same weekend without disruption.
Some concerns remain, particularly from critics who feel that football, as the larger financial contributor, is being prioritised over other sports. Originally, Europa Sports Complex had been earmarked as the home for rugby and cricket. However, officials point out that the original agreement—which saw the Gibraltar FA take over control of the Victoria Stadium—had always included provisions for football to use both Europa Sports and Lathbury.
The shared use of Europa Sports is considered an interim solution while the National Stadium is being built, though it may continue in the future as a secondary venue. This would allow Gibraltar to bid for youth tournaments requiring multiple stadiums for simultaneous final group matches.
With the new south stand complete, improved security measures and the ability to segregate fans now make higher attendances a real possibility.

Most Read

Major new data centre will attract £1.8bn investment, positioning Gib as strategic hub for AI future

Thu 4th Sep, 2025

Local News

Unite postpones strike and will ballot members after agreement with Govt 

Thu 4th Sep, 2025

Local News

Enforcement action taken to recover outstanding tax arrears

Tue 2nd Sep, 2025

UK/Spain News

Sir Keir Starmer and Pedro Sanchez to boost UK/Spain trade cooperation in London meeting

Wed 3rd Sep, 2025

UK/Spain News

Sanchez praises Starmer for leadership on Gib deal as UK and Spain relaunch ‘old friendship’

Wed 3rd Sep, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

4th September 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar Fall to Harsh Penalty in 99th International Match Against Albania

4th September 2025

Sports
Win Your Place, Warns Wiseman as Door Opens for Youth

4th September 2025

Sports
Under-21s Begin Group B Campaign Against Bulgaria

4th September 2025

Sports
Lincoln Red Imps not quite the minnows

4th September 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025