Talented women in technology will share their personal journeys at Girls in Tech Gibraltar’s Women in Tech Stories this October.

The event is about inclusivity, promoting gender equality and positively impacting the accessibility, presence and support for women in STEM fields in the local community.

It is free for anyone to attend, those attending can expect to hear more about how these women came to where they are now, the laughs, tears and learnings along their lives and careers, delivered in a TED-style and format.

“Girls in Tech Gibraltar runs this event and several others such as Hacking for Humanity, to create positive change in our community for long into the future,” said Co-Managing Director Karen Mareš.

Managing Director Cristina Turbatu added Girls in Tech Gibraltar have recently been nominated for the Gibraltar Sustainability Award.

“This event aims to positively impact the accessibility, presence and support for women in STEM fields. Be sure to join us for this unmissable event,” Ms Turbatu.

Register and join in from 6pm CET, Thursday, October 15. For more info visit: facebook.com/girlsintechgibraltar

The speakers

Kirsten Coventry, UK Marketing Manager at Facebook. Ms Coventry has worked and lived across three continents. A culture-builder, she’s on a journey to create brilliant work and authentic two-way relationships with audiences. She graduated from Curtin University in Perth, Western Australia (Bachelor in Mass Communications) and has worked in agency, non-profit and tech. Ms Coventry is currently UK Marketing Manager for Facebook for Business, in London.

Assiye Süer, Co-Founder, VikingsVolts (Gothenburg, Sweden). Ms Süer is the co-founder, COO, and concept engineer at the startup VikingsVolts. With a background in space engineering and huge interest in astronomy and space tech, she decided to change her career plans and found her own business in wireless power transmission, with the goal of working towards the space industry. Today, she’s developing her own startup together with her co-founder, and one day hopes to own one of the most successful companies in space technology, in Sweden and Scandinavia!

Irina Cornides, Chief Commercial Officer at Gamesys Group. Ms Cornides holds a Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Economics from the University College London and a Master of Science (MSc) in Management from the London School of Economics. She has over a decade of experience, previously the Managing Director for Mandalay Media, she now leads the Gamesys Group Strategy for the organisation across Asia and the rest of the world. Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Gamesys Group is one of the world’s leading operators of online casino and bingo-led brands, with millions of players and over 1300 employees.

Maria E. Aquilina, Head of Platform Department at Betagy. A passionate leader, Ms Aquilina believes there is nothing you can’t build or achieve with the time, resources and focus. With over 15 years of experience working in tech, Ms Aquilina graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science. Her career has spanned multiple roles, including teaching, business analysis, software engineering, QA and project management. She is currently Head of Platform at Betagy, a medium- sized B2B technology company, servicing iGaming.