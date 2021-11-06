Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 6th Nov, 2021

Women’s Rock Cup Semi-finals this weekend

By Stephen Ignacio
6th November 2021

Women’s football will see the two Rock Cup semi-finals played out this Sunday.
With Manchester 62 Women already knocked out of the competition after a 14-0 defeat at the hands of Lions Gibraltar, the draw for the semi finals sees Lynx Women playing Gibraltar Waves and Lions Gibraltar Women up against Europa Women.
The first of the two matches throws up an interesting encounter with Lynx and Gibraltar Waves playing each other for the first time this season. With both teams seemingly balanced it could be anyone’s game.
In the second semi-final Europa will have to dig deep to find the form and strategy which will halt Lions Gibraltar’s dominance. After a 7-0 defeat at the hands of the Oranges this season Europa will be looking at closing the gap and shore up their defences to ensure that they have a fighting chance to reach the final. This should set the scene for a very interesting encounter in which Europa has a chance to change the tone of the woman’s division if they can cause an upset.
With Lions Gibraltar at present dominating the division all eyes will be on Europa to bring out what could be a rabbit out of a hat scenario making for a very interesting afternoon of cup football.

