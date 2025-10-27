Work underway to establish Commission on the Quality of Care

The Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, has confirmed that work is already underway on legislation to establish a new regulatory authority for health and social care in Gibraltar, including the creation of a Commission on the Quality of Care.

This was in response to the GSD’s latest statement where she confirmed that the Government is already well advanced in delivering what the Opposition is calling for.

The initiative forms part of the Government’s commitment outlined in the GSLP Liberal 2023 manifesto. The draft legislation is currently about 50 percent complete and aims to deliver a comprehensive reform of the regulation of health and social care.

The Commission will operate as an independent body tasked with upholding standards, promoting accountability, and supporting care providers across Gibraltar.

The GSLP Liberal manifesto commitment stated: “We are unwavering in our commitment to provide the highest standards of care for our community. To achieve this, we pledge to establish a dedicated Commission on Quality of Care in Gibraltar that will maintain independence and accountability, focus on patient-centred care, empower and regulate care providers in Gibraltar and, we hope, help to make it possible for citizens to get only the best care in Gibraltar.”

For her part Ms Arias-Vasquez said: “This is something we have been taking seriously for some time. Establishing a Commission on the Quality of Care was part of our 2023 manifesto, and we are already well into the process of making it a reality.”

“It is part of a much wider project that will seek to overhaul the current regulation of health and social care in Gibraltar.”

“The work is about halfway through, but it’s complex because it touches on every part of our health and care system and we want to make sure it is done properly.”

“The Commission will make a real difference. It will give people confidence that services are safe and consistent, and it will also support the many professionals who work incredibly hard every day to care for others.”

“This is about raising standards and doing things better for everyone so I hope the Opposition will support it when I bring the Bill to Parliament.”