Work underway to improve facilities at Europa Sports Complex

In an agreement reached between the Government of Gibraltar and the Gibraltar FA, Gibraltar football will be played at the Europa Sports Complex. Works are already well underway to improve the present facilities.

Since its official launch, the sports complex has been hampered by underinvestment in maintenance, as discussions over who would manage the facilities were ongoing. The latest agreement between the Gibraltar FA and the Gibraltar Government will see the Gibraltar FA investing funds into the maintenance of the facilities.

Work on the surface of the pitch has already begun, with teams of workers improving the facilities and bringing them up to the required standard for international matches. The initial investment, which is understood to be around half a million pounds, will also provide for ongoing maintenance of the facilities and management of the site, including allocations. This will create a more efficient way of managing the complex.

Although the agreement has not been announced publicly and details are still to be revealed, it is expected to be discussed in parliament this week. Sources close to the Gibraltar FA have confirmed that the Facilities Managers for the Gibraltar FA have already started operations with a tight schedule. They hope to have the facilities ready in time for their UEFA commitments, where an inspection of the pitch and facilities will be required to provide the association with the necessary licensing to play their international and UEFA competition matches.