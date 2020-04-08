Workbooks for sport

Young players who might have enjoyed their rugby have this week also had a chance to learn a bit about its background.

With the sport coming to a stop due to the lockdown Gibraltar Rugby has been busy producing its own set of tabletop activities.

It’s latest initiative published this week was a handbook themed for Mini and Youth Players.

Stating via their social media pages that they “we’re still here and working hard to keep you all entertained” the association published its own digital handbook this week which players can access via their social media pages or by contacting them.

Similar initiatives have been seen since the start of the lockdown amongst the first to start producing its own worksheets, word searches, puzzles, design your own kit and other such desktop activities has been Netball who first produced activity sheets for its members as the sport came to a halt just prior to the lockdown.

The Netball association has been throughout the current lockdown providing information to its members and keeping the younger players entertained with online activities via its own social media groups and networks.

It has also provided key links for players to maintain their fitness and practice. Linking to workshops such as that provided by Netball’s Australia in which players are shown ways of keeping up with their practice.

It has also been keeping tabs with players with a prime example being its use of communication group platforms for a training session by the national squad.

In other sports both the Gibraltar FA and clubs have provided its members different forms of activities via its social media platforms.

The Gibraltar FA has been producing a host of awareness posts keeping its members informed of key public health advise whilst also providing links to workouts and activities. Also producing its own digital literature and activities.

Clubs such as Europa have also focused on keeping its younger players entertained with its own activities. It’s latest initiative has called on other clubs to join.

Lincoln Red Imps has also been involved in keeping its members active with messages of support and awareness.

Youth side Calpe City also producing its own social media challenges and workouts for younger players which has kept many entertained.

As the weeks go by under lockdown more clubs and associations join in the effort to provide its members with some form of entertainment bringing its members together via online platforms.