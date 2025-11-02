Writing for a young audience

Melanie Pinero and Lenka Tryb are taking part in the 2025 Schools Programme of the Gibunco Gibraltar International Literary Festival. Melanie a primary school teacher will present her book ‘Warrior: A Tale of Courage’, which is inspired by her own personal journey. And Lenka is an illustrator and storyteller who brings her picture book ‘The Great Rumble’ to younger audiences.

Melanie Pinero

Warrior draws deeply from your own journey of resilience. What does it mean to share such a personal story in front of young readers at the literary festival?

Sharing my personal story in front of young readers after having self published my first children's book has always been my main purpose and this is an amazing opportunity I have to share my own personal journey to such an important audience. I'm looking forward to sharing the life lessons my brother taught me and honouring his name.

As a teacher, how do you see storytelling complementing classroom lessons on courage and self-belief?

I consider storytelling of vital importance and a very powerful tool we have as teachers to integrate on a daily basis in the classroom setting. I believe it truly engages children and helps them understand to see challenges as opportunities for personal growth and self development to achieve their lifelong dreams.

What message or feeling do you most hope children will take away from your session at the festival?

My intention is to inspire them to become their best versions and instill in them the significance of self-belief, which already is an act of courage and bravery in itself. By doing the things we find most challenging we are overcoming our fears and building that necessary resilience to face any difficulties, just like Neil did.

Lenka Tryb

The Great Rumble explores safety, change, and friendship, powerful themes for young audiences. How do you plan to bring those ideas to life during your festival session?

Throughout my school storytelling session, I love getting the young audience involved by asking questions inspired by The Great Rumble to make the experience as fun and as interactive as possible. These moments often lead to wonderful conversations and reflections about their home, Gibraltar, and their own feelings about family and friendships. I am very flexible as every group is very unique, so I adapt each session to suit their interests and curiosity. To make it extra special, I bring along a real-life version of one of the main book characters, so the children can meet it in person, this makes the session even more tangible and memorable.

You’ve worked closely with children through your art. How have their reactions or perspectives influenced the way you tell stories?

Working with children has shown me that art can be an icebreaker to build a relationship. Children are naturally curious and are very often open to a moment of enchantment, ready to be immersed into a story. I have learned that being animated and using the rhythm of words and different expressions, asking engaging questions helps them connect and participate in the storytelling experience. I enjoy provoking their imaginations and embracing it as I believe it could be a great tool to deal with difficult situations. With a pinch of humor, I enjoy bringing laughter and uplifting moments into the session.

What do you hope families and young readers will carry with them after experiencing The Great Rumble at the festival?

I hope that my story, The Great Rumble, will fully immerse little readers (and hopefully grown-ups too) in its world, breathing in the adventures and challenges of its characters, where friendship and courage are needed most. I hope the story leaves them with a warm feeling that stays a sense of joy, belonging, and security. If it does, that would be my wish list fulfilled. Now, I just have to wait and see.