Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 2nd Oct, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Year 13 students present sociology research to the Minister for Education 

By Chronicle Staff
2nd October 2025

The Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, attended a presentation of sociology research projects carried out by Year 13 students from Gibraltar’s secondary schools. 

The projects were based on original research undertaken during Year 12 under the guidance of teachers Dylan Casciaro and Jamie Bosio.  

Each group explored a topic relevant to the current educational landscape. 

The student presentations included: 

  • Leila Debono, Kelsey Muscat and Sofia Afzan – AI in the classroom.
  • Ella Bocarisa, Tyler Mauro and Adele Caetano – Behaviour and educational achievement.
  • Sarah Pereira, Aimee Reyes, Faye Deeley and Erin Rodriguez – The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on education.
  • Arianne Mena and Aimee Linares – The impact of academic pressure.
  • Shanelle Moreno and Naomi Amor – The influence of social media on academic motivation.

“I was very much impressed by all five presentations,” Dr Cortes said. 

“They provided information and data, as well as feedback from students and teachers, that are very helpful in developing policy, and some of their findings will do just that.” 

“I am always proud of our young people and of the calibre of citizens that our schools are guiding.” 

Most Read

Sports

NWYC2025 - Australia Netball World Youth Cup Champions

Sun 28th Sep, 2025

Local News

Stellar students achieve top marks in rare academic feat

Mon 29th Sep, 2025

Local News

RGP finds no grounds to reopen case on alleged witness inducement after audit review

Tue 30th Sep, 2025

Local News

Heritage Trust reports progress with Witham’s Cemetery restoration 

Wed 1st Oct, 2025

Local News

Traffic disruptions ‘unavoidable’ in £1.8m project to future-proof sewage infrastructure, Govt says

Mon 29th Sep, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

2nd October 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Ministry of Equality marks United Nations Day of Older Persons 

2nd October 2025

Local News
New spaces unveiled at The Tunnels: Gibraltar’s WWII Experience 

2nd October 2025

Local News
Gib law to be tightened after Govt says former auditor strayed beyond remit into political territory 

2nd October 2025

Local News
Bishop-Elect Charles Azzopardi meets Pope Leo XIV 

2nd October 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025