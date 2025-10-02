Year 13 students present sociology research to the Minister for Education 

The Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, attended a presentation of sociology research projects carried out by Year 13 students from Gibraltar’s secondary schools.

The projects were based on original research undertaken during Year 12 under the guidance of teachers Dylan Casciaro and Jamie Bosio.

Each group explored a topic relevant to the current educational landscape.

The student presentations included:

Leila Debono, Kelsey Muscat and Sofia Afzan – AI in the classroom.

Ella Bocarisa, Tyler Mauro and Adele Caetano – Behaviour and educational achievement.

Sarah Pereira, Aimee Reyes, Faye Deeley and Erin Rodriguez – The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on education.

Arianne Mena and Aimee Linares – The impact of academic pressure.

Shanelle Moreno and Naomi Amor – The influence of social media on academic motivation.

“I was very much impressed by all five presentations,” Dr Cortes said.

“They provided information and data, as well as feedback from students and teachers, that are very helpful in developing policy, and some of their findings will do just that.”

“I am always proud of our young people and of the calibre of citizens that our schools are guiding.”