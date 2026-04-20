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Mon 20th Apr, 2026

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Local News

Year 2 pupils recognised at Spring Flower Show awards

By Chronicle Staff
20th April 2026

Year 2 pupils from St Joseph’s Lower Primary School were recognised at the Spring Flower Show Awards Presentation held at the Convent on April 14, with two pupils receiving individual prizes and the school also taking second place in the Urban Oasis Award.

The event celebrated entries in the Spring Flower Show Horticultural Society School Competition, in which Year 2 pupils were asked to create a decorative display on a paper plate using fresh or dried natural materials.

Pupils from St Joseph’s used dried seeds and beans to produce their designs.

Niamh Tosso was awarded second prize and Celine Galliano Hosken received third prize.

The school said the work reflected not only artistic skill but also pupils’ learning from last term’s African studies topic, in which they explored patterns, textures and cultural designs.

The school also celebrated success in the newly introduced Urban Oasis Award, where its entry was shortlisted among the final five before being awarded second prize.

The project began in September as a collaboration between the Gardening Club and Year 2 pupils to transform an underused balcony space within the school.

The work included painting a mural, planting courgettes, peppers, tomatoes, potatoes, beans and sunflowers, creating a fairy garden, and upcycling old garden furniture, astroturf and tyres.
The school thanked Mr Brownbridge from Greenarc for donating flowers and plants used in the project.

The winning entries, along with other creations by Year 2 pupils, were displayed at the John Mackintosh Hall during the exhibition.

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