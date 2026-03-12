Yondr pouches helping pupils stay focused in schools

The Government of Gibraltar has said the introduction of Yondr pouches in secondary schools has delivered positive results after more than a month of implementation, with teachers reporting improvements in pupil concentration and behaviour.

The policy was introduced to limit mobile phone use during the school day and forms part of the Gibraltar Government’s wider efforts to support pupil wellbeing, improve classroom focus and ensure schools prioritise learning, safety and positive social interaction.

The headteacher of Bayside School, Gaynor Lester, said: ““Since the introduction of Yondr pouches over a month ago, we have seen a noticeable reduction in many types of incidents in school. Limiting access to online content during the school day has had a positive impact, reinforcing the importance of managing exposure to potentially harmful material.”

The Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, said feedback from pupils had been overwhelmingly encouraging.

“Pupils have approached me directly to tell me that without the constant pull of their phones, they feel less distracted and more present during lessons and throughout the school day. It has been particularly encouraging to hear pupils say they are concentrating better and engaging more with their classmates and teachers,” he said.

“Our schools should be spaces where young people can learn, interact and develop without the constant distraction of mobile devices. The early feedback from pupils and school staff suggests that this initiative is helping to achieve exactly that.”

The Department of Education said it would continue to monitor the policy and work closely with schools, pupils and families to ensure the benefits seen so far are sustained in the months ahead.