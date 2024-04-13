Youth Club fundraises for Cheshire Homes trip

A group of young people from the Gibraltar Youth Club hosted a fundraising cake sale outside the ICC on Thursday in a bid to raise money for their upcoming trip to Cheshire Homes in Morocco.

Daniel Casciaro explained what he and other young people were doing.

“We are selling some cakes, some cookies, and some baked goods towards us going to Morocco to visit the Cheshire Homes with the Dolphins Youth Club,” he said.

“We're going to go spend four days there and then one day we're going go one day to visit the Cheshire Homes to see the people there, spend some time with them, do some activities, and we're going give them some presents and everything for them.”

It will be his first visit to Morocco.

Also going to Morocco for the first time is Chloe Redmond, who said she was really looking forward to visiting Cheshire Homes, and to give them everything that they want to bring.

“We are going to take over any second-hand clothes that are still in good condition. I'm going to bring over some colouring books and pencils for the children and I'm just really excited to see their faces when they get everything that they were looking forward to,” she said.

Lina Ouettassi is part Moroccan and has been to the country before but not to Cheshire Homes. As well as clothes and colouring books she explains they plan on bringing

sanitary products as “they just might not easily be able to access them.”

“And some toys for kids, so hopefully we will get some donations from people, “she added.

Theo Dalmedo, together with his aunt, took part in baking two of the cakes including a pineapple upside down cake and a banana bread loaf.

"I provided two cakes. I provided a while my auntie me and my auntie together. We provided a cake of a pineapple upside down on the chocolate cake as a banana."

“Everyone from the group had to provide at least one thing that they had contributed into,” he explained. The group going to Morocco will be around 16 young people and then some chaperones.

Shay Duarte noted that the group are also selling raffle tickets which has a prize of a big cake from Bake and Take.

“Buy a raffle ticket and you never know at the end of the day you might win a big cake,” he said.