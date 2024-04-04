Youth road racing competition got underway

The Gibraltar Amateur Athletics Association have held their first two road racing youth events. The two first races taking place prior to the Easter school break. Once again hopping around Gibraltar and providing different locations for the young athletics to compete in the competition has once again attracted a large number of young runners. This following on the continued interest the sport continues to see among the younger generations.

Two further races are scheduled for after the Easter break before athletics starts to head towards the track events with Lathbury now becoming a main focal point as athletics starts to enjoy a rejuvenation of the sport.

Images courtesy Roy Torres