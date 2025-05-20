Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 20th May, 2025

Youth symposium explores gender issues and societal challenges

By Chronicle Staff
20th May 2025

Young people from various NGOs and the Gibraltar Youth Service gathered on Thursday, May 15, at the John Mackintosh Hall for a Youth Symposium focused on gender-related issues.

The session provided a platform for meaningful discussions on topics including the distinction between sex and gender, the evolution of transgender legislation, and its relationship with women’s rights and broader societal understanding. Participants also explored the difference between equality and equity.

Career aspirations and gender stereotypes were addressed, with emphasis placed on promoting inclusive opportunities across all professions. The group discussed ways to challenge assumptions and support diverse career pathways for all individuals.

Childcare access emerged as a key topic, with attendees examining the benefits and challenges of public versus private nursery provision. Discussions also covered means testing, taxation, and the wider impact on working parents and employers.

The role of social media in shaping gender perceptions was another focus, particularly the increase in online misogyny. The discussion extended to digital control in personal relationships and the influence of mobile phones on wellbeing.

Health-related gender issues concluded the session, with a particular emphasis on postpartum depression and the importance of improving awareness and access to support services.

The organisers thanked the Ministry of Equality for their participation, as well as Analise Benitez from Bayside School and Maxine Porro from Prior Park School for their contributions.

For more information or to get involved with the Youth Symposium, contact rebecca.figueras@gibraltar.gov.gi, visit youth.gi, or follow @youth.gi on Facebook and Instagram.

