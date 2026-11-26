Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Gibraltar held a public awareness day at the Piazza to mark World Pancreatic Cancer Day.

The local charity said the event provided an opportunity to raise awareness of the disease, which it described as the deadliest of all common cancers, and share information about its symptoms and risk factors.

The Minister for Health, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, and GHA Director General Paul Bosio visited the charity’s stand and spoke to its supporters and volunteers.

The charity said there had been a positive response from members of the public, who approached the stand to ask for information. It also thanked those who made donations.

The day was also an opportunity to remember those who had died from the disease, honour survivors and support people still undergoing treatment.

The charity also held its annual Wear Purple Day, encouraging businesses and members of the community to wear something purple to show their support.

Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Gibraltar said it had received support from businesses, restaurants, workplaces, schools, supermarkets and the wider community.

The charity thanked everyone who took part, shared photographs, and helped promote the campaign.