A century of family recipes and Gibraltarian history took centre stage at the Garrison Library as local author Nhean Haynes de Domecq presented the second edition of her book, Rock Cakes and Other Delights, at the Literary Festival.

In conversation with Garrison Library Director Dr Jennifer Ballantine, Ms Haynes de Domecq spoke about the story behind the book, which brings together family recipes, photographs and social history inspired by handwritten notebooks passed down through generations of the Saccone family.

Dr Ballantine described it as “a culinary history book, I'd say a social history book, with recipes, illustrations and photographs.”

“But it’s about family,” she added.

Ms Haynes de Domecq traced her family’s roots in Gibraltar back to Jerome Saccone, who arrived from Genoa in the 1840s. After establishing a small bank, he entered the wine trade in 1850, building an international mercantile business that supplied the Royal Navy and expanded through the branches established by his seven daughters across the world.

She also explained why she had returned to the book project 13 years after publishing its first edition, saying she wanted to preserve her family’s history before personal memories were lost.

“Have you ever wondered how much our descendants will know about us in a hundred years?” she asked the audience.

“In time, most of us will become a photograph in an album, a portrait on a wall, or perhaps just a name in a family tree,” she said.

Ms Haynes de Domecq said she had grown up surrounded by strong female storytellers, including her mother, grandmother and great-aunts, who helped keep the family's past alive.

After completing her culinary training at Le Cordon Bleu, her mother gave her a collection of old notebooks containing handwritten recipes in English, Spanish and French. Many were difficult to decipher.

She recalled telling her mother and brothers during a family lunch that she wanted to create a book for the family, bringing together the old recipes and the photographs they had collected over the years.

“Their response was immediate,” she said and, from that moment, she was able to rely on them for assistance.

However, incorporating the family's history and wider social history required further research.

Ms Haynes de Domecq contacted all seven branches of the family around the world, including relatives in Argentina and England, asking them to share photographs, recipes and memories. The material helped her identify the people, places and occasions behind the family's history.

“Writing family history, however, was another matter,” she said.

“I am dyslexic, and writing has never come easy to me. Finding the right words and putting my thoughts to paper was quite a challenge.”

“But I persevered. I wrote and rewrote, and then my wonderful brothers came along, waved their magic wand and as we say in Gibraltar, made it much better.”

One of her fondest memories of researching the book was interviewing her great-aunt Yvonne, who lived into her nineties. Her recollections helped Ms Haynes de Domecq piece together the people, places and traditions that shaped the Saccone family legacy and Gibraltar's history.

The event also included a taste of the book's culinary heritage, with Ms Haynes de Domecq bringing rock cakes and sherry for the audience to try.