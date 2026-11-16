Gibraltarian historian Richard Garcia has explored some of the lesser-known aspects of life on the Rock before and during the Second World War at the launch of his book, Useless Mouths, at a packed Garrison Library.

Speaking at the Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival, Mr Garcia examined how Gibraltarians lived their everyday lives in the years leading up to the war and during the conflict, as well as the circumstances surrounding the evacuation.

Drawing on his research, he highlighted aspects of Gibraltar’s wartime history that have received less attention, offering an account of the social conditions and challenges faced by the local population.

Among the issues discussed was the shortage of housing in Gibraltar before the outbreak of war. According to his research, 3,078 British citizens were living in La Linea by 1939, including Gibraltarians and other British residents.

Mr Garcia explained that the shortage was partly the result of the extensive use of residential properties in Gibraltar for military purposes.

Overcrowding was a significant problem in the absence of social housing. Harrington Building, which was completed in October 1939, was the first social housing development in Gibraltar and received 580 applications for its 100 flats.

However, Mr Garcia said military officers were concerned that building more housing would result in a larger civilian population in Gibraltar, with implications in the event of the war coming to the Rock.

Life in Gibraltar was not solely defined by military preparations. Mr Garcia also described the social and leisure activities enjoyed by residents, including visits to bars, hotels such as the Bristol and events at the Rock Hotel ballroom.

Among the social events of the period was the first fashion show, featuring model Lucien Lelong and her "two mannequins". Fancy dress parties and the premiere of the film Snow White were also among the entertainment available in Gibraltar.

Sport was another regular feature of everyday life, with football played at the Naval Ground and polo held at the racecourse.

"There was one football pitch for civilians and two for British," Mr Garcia said.

GOVERNORS AND WAR READINESS

The lecture also examined the actions of Gibraltar's Governors in the years leading up to the conflict.

General Sir Charles Harington left Gibraltar in October 1938 but had previously requested the appointment of an Air Raid Precautions (ARP) officer in April that year. He had also sought food supplies and taken steps to secure manpower.

He was succeeded by General Sir Edmund Ironside, who remained in Gibraltar until June 1939. Mr Garcia highlighted his legacy, particularly the construction of what became known as the Ironside shelters.

General Ironside ordered the construction of 11 shelters intended to accommodate 8,300 people. None was built in Catalan Bay, Mr Garcia noted.

"They were built by civilians who thought that they were to stay in Gibraltar in wartime," he said.

By the beginning of September 1939, more than 1,000 men and women had received training in Gibraltar to assist the injured in the event of war.

"Everybody wanted to take part," Mr Garcia said.

He explained that Gibraltarians had also been trained to tackle fires through the Auxiliary Fire Service.

"The civil defence of Gibraltar should be led by the City Council, but it did not have legislative authority, and laws were passed by the Governor at that time. The City Council did not have any say," he said.

The level of civilian preparedness had impressed General Ironside, who said: "Now I know that there will not be chaos in Gibraltar as everyone told me there would be. Each of you knows what to do if the worst occurs".

Four prominent local figures also played an important role in preparing Gibraltar for the conflict. They were George Gaggero, Peter Ruso, Albert Isola and Lionel Imossi.

However, none knew that the civilian population would be evacuated just months later.

THE OUTBREAK OF WAR

Events began to change as the war approached.

Lieutenant-General Sir Clive Liddell was sworn in as Governor of Gibraltar on July 11, 1939, while the Gibraltar Defence Force was embodied on September 2.

Restrictions on the export of currency also came into force.

Mr Garcia explained that arrangements were made with French Morocco to secure food and fresh supplies, as Spain was then under the rule of General Franco.

He also highlighted the limitations in Gibraltar's military resources at the beginning of the conflict.

"At the start of the war, Gibraltar had only one third of its needed guns and the biggest asset of dockyards, [drydock] number one, was out of commission," he said.

More than 7,000 workers were also entering Gibraltar from Spain every day.

In May 1940, an appeal was launched to raise funds for the war effort. It collected £30,000, equivalent to around £1.5 million in today's currency.

The rising cost of living was another significant concern for the civilian population.

According to Mr Garcia's research, between the outbreak of war and April 1940, the prices of household goods, essential food, fuel, electricity and cigarettes had risen by as much as 30%. The last public sector pay increase, however, had taken place in 1934.

"War had impacted on people very badly, and they went to the Governor Liddell to get an increase. But he said no: the war bonus was refused."

He described the conditions in which people were living as "quite tough".

Just over a month later, on May 21, 1940, 16,500 Gibraltarians were given very little notice before being evacuated.

Mr Garcia explained that the decision was driven by concerns over the vulnerability of the civilian population in the event of an attack.

"Civilians were seen as a target and Ironside was concerned that if they not were evacuated when he could, otherwise it would be impossible to do it later," he said.