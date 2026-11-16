As a 12-year-old boy, Grant Harrold had two ambitions. He wanted to work for the Royal Family or in Hollywood, having always had a love of drama.

At school, where his classmates were more interested in football and other sports, he struggled to fit in and was bullied. Instead, he occupied his own world, dreaming that one day he might work in a Royal Family household.

It was a dream that stayed with him until he eventually made it a reality.

Not only did he work for one of the world's most famous royal households, but he also fulfilled another lifelong ambition by dancing with the Queen.

His remarkable journey is recounted in his book, The Royal Butler – My Remarkable Life in Royal Service, which tells the story of his years working as butler to the then-Prince Charles, his wife Camilla and their sons William and Harry at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire between 2004 and 2011.

Getting there was not straightforward. Coming from a working-class background and having grown up in a council flat, Grant first gained experience working as a butler for other aristocratic families before eventually securing a position in the Royal Household.

Would he really make it into one of the most prestigious households in the country?

He did, and his experiences are now brought together in a bestselling book filled with anecdotes and memories from his years in royal service.

The book's presentation in Gibraltar was held at the Rock Hotel, where guests were treated to a traditional British afternoon tea, complete with neatly prepared petite sandwiches and cakes.

Champagne was served to guests on arrival, and the event attracted a full house, with many of those attending clearly sharing an interest in and affection for the Royal Family. The audience was predominantly Gibraltarian.

Grant proved an engaging speaker, taking guests through the finer points of how to conduct oneself at a traditional afternoon tea.

His advice covered everything from how to place a napkin on one's lap, with different conventions for men and women, to the correct way to stir tea. He also explained the etiquette surrounding sandwiches and the age-old question of whether cream or jam should be applied first to a scone.

The afternoon was also an opportunity to hear some of the stories behind his time in royal service.

Among them was how he eventually fulfilled his ambition of dancing with the Queen. He was also offered the opportunity to travel to a ball or event in the Royal Car, an invitation he readily accepted.

The experience brought back memories of his childhood, when he would wave at the Royal Car as the royal entourage passed on its way to an important engagement.

There were plenty of other stories to share, including one about a ghost he encountered while staying at one of the royal castles.

Since his time in royal service, Grant has established himself as a British etiquette expert. He trains household staff and works as a consultant for luxury hotels, cruise lines and private VIP clients.

He is also a broadcaster, author and speaker.

The afternoon at the Rock Hotel offered guests an opportunity to hear about his journey, his experiences behind the scenes of royal life and the stories that have since found their way into his book.

The Royal Butler – My Remarkable Life in Royal Service is available now.