MATCHDAY 8 OF 18

Inter Gibraltar FC 7–2 Argus High Flyers

Europa FC 5–6 Lynx FC

Glacis Utd FC 6–7 Saxon FC

Popay Lek 4–1 Atletico Gib FC

Hercules FC 0–30 Bavaria FC

Bavaria have climbed to the top of the Futsal Premier League table after eight matches, doing so in spectacular style. Having beaten Popay Lek in their previous encounter, Bavaria faced a depleted Hercules side.

They were to make absolutely no mistake, with close to a goal a minute being recorded. An emphatic 30–0 victory takes their goal difference to 54, putting them three points clear of Europa and Lynx.

The Futsal Premier also demonstrated its growing appeal, with a crowd of close to 200 watching the Europa versus Lynx clash. A feisty match in which neither team gave much away saw Lynx edge ahead at the end to secure a 6–5 victory, closing the gap on Europa.

In other matches, Saxon secured their first win of the season, sending rivals Glacis United to the foot of the table with a 7–6 victory, while Inter Gibraltar maintained their push for the top four with a win against Argus High Flyers.

Popay Lek ensured they remained within touching distance of the top three with a 4–1 win over Atletico Gib. Their victory not only brought them level with Inter Gibraltar on points but also left the two sides with identical goal differences.