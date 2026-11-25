GIBRALTAR FOOTBALL LEAGUE 26/27

TEAM P W D L GD PTS

Lincoln Red Imps FC 9 8 1 0 25 25

St Joseph's FC 9 7 2 0 30 23

Mons Calpe FC 9 6 2 1 10 20

FC Magpies 10 5 4 1 13 19

Glacis United FC 10 5 2 3 7 17

Europa FC 10 4 2 4 2 14

Lions Gibraltar FC 9 4 1 4 -2 13

Europa Point FC 10 3 1 6 -10 10

College 1975 FC 10 1 1 8 -24 4

FC Hound Dogs 10 1 1 8 -32 4

Lynx FC 10 0 1 9 -19 1

MATCHDAY 11 OF 22

Europa Point FC 0–1 Mons Calpe FC

Glacis United FC 1–1 St Joseph's FC

College 1975 FC 0–2 Europa FC

FC Magpies 1–3 Lincoln Red Imps FC

FC Hound Dogs 2–1 Lynx FC

With Mons Calpe hot on the heels of both St Joseph's and Lincoln Red Imps, and having secured three points with a 1–0 victory over Europa Point, both St Joseph's and Lincoln Red Imps needed to secure points this past weekend.

Mons Calpe, although beating Europa Point, had failed to impress, with a solitary goal in the 72nd minute through Arguez Ruiz highlighting the difficulties they encountered in front of goal. Dylan Borge had been substituted just moments earlier, with Arguez one of two substitutes introduced. His presence immediately changed the dynamics of the match.

Saturday was to see one of the top clashes of the weekend, with Glacis United stamping their mark as they bid for a place in the top three.

Facing title contenders St Joseph's, Glacis had a difficult prospect ahead of them. This was made more difficult on the day by an early goal from the Blues, which set the tone. Cascajo scored in the 15th minute to put St Joseph's in the lead.

A fiercely contested match, with numerous yellow cards shown, saw Glacis United searching for an equaliser as they went head to head with St Joseph's.

Glacis were to deal a blow to St Joseph's title hopes with an 83rd-minute goal from Trotman, opening the door for Lincoln Red Imps to extend their lead at the top of the table.

Securing an important draw against high-flying St Joseph's, Glacis maintained their position within touching distance of both Magpies and Mons Calpe.

With St Joseph's having dropped points, the focus turned to the Lincoln Red Imps versus Magpies clash on Sunday.

The Imps walked onto the pitch knowing that securing three points would see them extend their lead at the top of the table, placing further pressure on St Joseph's.

Not for the first time as the league enters its second round of matches, Lincoln were to strengthen their position ahead of St Joseph's.

A hard-fought 3–1 victory against a Magpies team that has shown resilience and a willingness to challenge for the top places provided Lincoln Red Imps with the necessary points.

With six points separating first from fourth, and Glacis a further two points behind, the top four are far from decided as the league moves into its second round of matches.

At the foot of the table, things went from bad to worse for Lynx as they struggled against Hound Dogs, suffering a 2–1 defeat. Hound Dogs are now three points clear of the bottom and level on points with College 1975, who faced defeat at the hands of Europa.

Lynx will be looking to make a comeback this weekend as they take on College 1975, where a win would lift them off the foot of the table.

This weekend will also see Mons Calpe and Glacis United come face to face in what could be an interesting clash between third and fifth. Glacis, three points behind Mons Calpe, will be looking to deal the latter a blow to their hopes of keeping pace with the teams above them.

Magpies face a difficult clash with Europa, the latter slowly climbing back into the top six after a far from perfect first round. Five points adrift of the top four, Europa will also be looking to inflict some damage on Magpies' hopes of remaining in the top four, while trying to move away from the mid-table positions which could see them finish outside the top six heading into the third round.

MATCHDAY 12 OF 22

Friday, 27 November 2026

FC Hound Dogs v Lions Gibraltar FC – 21:00

Saturday, 28 November 2026

Glacis United FC v Mons Calpe FC – 16:30

College 1975 FC v Lynx FC – 19:30

Sunday, 29 November 2026

Europa Point FC v Lincoln Red Imps FC – 16:30

FC Magpies v Europa FC – 19:30