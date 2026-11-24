As the sun shone over Lathbury and a gentle breeze swept across the athletics stadium, the chirping of birds could be heard. It was midday on a Friday and Lathbury was virtually empty. A solitary figure walked around the track while workers quietly went about their business.

Lathbury was as peaceful a setting as you could find in Gibraltar. There was no traffic noise, no rumbling of engines and, apart from the smells emanating from the nearby refuse dump, it was something of a quiet paradise for sport.

It was therefore perhaps no surprise that, on a November day as winter began to set in across the UK, one of Gibraltar’s top elite athletes had ventured onto the Rock to make her return to the track. She was accompanied by some of her colleagues from the UK.

Ella Rush, a former youth GB athlete who had decided instead to become eligible to represent Gibraltar, was holding her second training session of the week on the local track.

It was an opportunity for the young athlete to speak to this newspaper about her decision to compete for Gibraltar, her mother’s birthplace, and what she hoped to bring to athletics on the Rock by doing so.

The conversation came after she had spent the previous evening coaching some of Gibraltar’s young local athletes. Already having competed for Gibraltar there was something different about this athlete from that which you normally come across in Gibraltar. And it was soon apparent as she spoke of aiming for the 2028 Olympics. It was not an error, she was fully aware Gibraltar was not recognised to compete, yet she was still aiming to qualify for it. It was up to others to decide whether she could compete.

CHRONICLE: What were the main reasons for coming to Gibraltar this time?

ELLA RUSH: I thought it would be great to work with the schools and sort of start with the basics, showing the athletes how it starts. I started at the age of six, and I think it’s really important to get the basics in, in terms of movements, and to enjoy it.

It’s kind of about being here with a sense of community. Last time I took a trip, I worked with Prior Park, and I did a speech about my progress to success up to now. I thought it would be great to actually be here for a session with them.

CHRONICLE: How do you find the kids in Gibraltar?

ELLA RUSH: They were lovely, really polite. Everyone was really good. They have so much energy, and they want to be part of something big.

They’re all very ambitious, and it was great to be speaking to people who do other sports as well. They weren’t just doing athletics; they played golf, tennis and squash in their own time.

CHRONICLE: You say they’re ambitious, but you know what ambition is because you’ve been there, right? Would you say we’ve got that level of ambition coming through our ranks, or do you think we’ve still got to push it up?

ELLA RUSH: I think there’s still a level to push. I think everyone has to come together as a community.

I think kids want to be there, but I don’t think they’re getting the full support from their support network, with coaches and just those around them. It would be great to show them what it takes to be great.

They were really excited for us to coach them. They love that we do the sport ourselves, and they were looking at us as great figures.

CHRONICLE: Is this something you want to carry on into the future, doing a lot more with Gibraltar?

ELLA RUSH: I think that would be great. I think it would be really nice to get the opportunity to work with other schools as well.

It was nice to hear back from Prior Park, but I think if we were able to speak to other schools, that would help with the whole community across Gibraltar.

CHRONICLE: On a personal level, you’ve gone from college athletics to now going into the professional ranks. How have you been adapting to that?

ELLA RUSH: It’s been good. I mean, it’s definitely an adjustment. I’ve changed my training group and my location that I train at.

I train in Sheffield, and I’m now training with all heptathletes, which is my own event. It can be good because when you’re having those running sessions and you’re struggling, it’s quite nice to have people who are in the same position.

In the States, I was training with decathletes. They do 10 events and I do seven, and we wouldn’t always be doing the same event in training.

It’s quite nice now that they are doing the 800 metres like I do, and we’re running those 300s and struggling together.

CHRONICLE: During that transition, I take it you would have seen your personal performance, perhaps even your levels, going downwards while you were adapting and getting used to things. Have you seen progress?

ELLA RUSH: I have. I’ve seen a lot of progress.

I think definitely now I’m seeing progress in the gym, for example. A few of my lifts, the weights that I’m lifting, are higher than what I could do last year, which is really positive, in hang cleans and full cleans in the gym.

This year is very different. We’re looking at peaking later on in the year with competitions. In the college system, it’s all about being ready in January and finishing in June.

This year, I’m looking at my first competition in February and then potentially ending my season in August.

CHRONICLE: You’re full-time in this now?

ELLA RUSH: Yes.

CHRONICLE: Do you have employment?

ELLA RUSH: Yes, full-time.

CHRONICLE: How do you manage funding-wise?

ELLA RUSH: So that’s something I’m sort of looking at now. At the moment, I’m definitely looking at progressing and being able to be helpful, because I’m looking at a training camp in South Africa next year, which is coming out of pocket.

I think a lot of these things going forward, I’d like to have more support to be able to fund training camps and travel opportunities to go abroad, to coach and help other people.

CHRONICLE: Have you ever thought of coming back to Gibraltar and having a more permanent base here rather than in the UK, or is that very difficult considering where you are?

ELLA RUSH: Yeah, I think there are elements of it, but it can be quite hard as my training group and I live in the UK.

So I think a lot of my trips will be a few days up until a week, unless I can bring my group here for warm-weather training, potentially as an opportunity. That would be great, to bring others to see what it’s like.

But I think for the long term, I’m just not sure right now.

CHRONICLE: Now, your career, and the big debate in the background. You went from being Youth GB to Gibraltar. Why that decision?

ELLA RUSH: So, for me, I think it’s great. I mean, I saw it when I was part of them with the Commonwealth Games. I think it’s really good that everyone wants every person to be a part of it, whether they are at the top, elite, or just learning through.

I want to be part of something that felt like you can do your best and you will get there, but it’s not that you need to be top three from the get-go, because I don’t believe that always happens, where you can score top if you came in putting the pressure on being a medallist.

I think a lot of the time now, everybody works really hard.

For Gibraltar, they recognised that in me. They saw me as someone who wanted to come in, wanted to work hard and wanted to be part of a team. So I took the opportunity to look into it.

CHRONICLE: Your brother plays for Gibraltar. Did that have any influence whatsoever?

ELLA RUSH: It did, yes, it did. He’s always loved the team.

He said positive things. He said the people over here are really lovely people to speak to and be a part of, and so that did actually put a decision in my mind when I was choosing between the two. It did aid my decision, yeah.

CHRONICLE: This summer, you did the Commonwealth Games. There was pressure on you representing your birthplace. You could say it was great because everybody was in the spotlight, it wasn’t just you. But do you think there was excessive pressure being put on you?

ELLA RUSH: I think there was a level of pressure that maybe could have been a lot, but I think I dealt with it quite well.

I think being part of the management that we had with Brian and Justin, they were great leaders for us, and they definitely made it fun.

The guys who were in my group as well, I think we all just supported each other. They helped support me through my two days of competing.

I don’t think so. I think it was enjoyable, and I think it was great to put my name out there and for people to be able to see that I want to represent Gibraltar going forward.

CHRONICLE: There are questions that some people are asking: why should you represent your birthright? What gives you the right to do so, and those sorts of things. Do you think those are fair comments?

ELLA RUSH: I think everyone makes those comments when someone makes a transition. I think in every country, someone is going to ask the question of whether they feel that person should compete.

But at the end of the day, there are a lot of other people who earn the same position as me, where they have family who have lived and been brought up in a country, and they’ve made the transition as well.

So I think I do have a fair connection, but I do understand that locals would have a question about that.

CHRONICLE: And you’ve got the same pride?

ELLA RUSH: Yes.

CHRONICLE: Wearing the red-and-white shirt as you would your other shirt?

ELLA RUSH: Definitely.

CHRONICLE: What do you hope to bring to Gibraltar?

ELLA RUSH: I hope to bring an idea of wanting to be elite and wanting to move forward in athletics, and sort of having everyone work together as a team.

I think that would be great. I think it would be great to have Gibraltar’s name out there and to have people in every event, and hopefully have a team to take to national championships and World Games.

CHRONICLE: In terms of national records, you’ve basically beaten every record in the competitions you’ve competed in. Do you think that’s important, or are you looking beyond the national records in Gibraltar?

ELLA RUSH: I think they definitely help. I think it’s great, and I think having those national records broken, even consistently, looks good for a team.

I think if a younger person came through and broke my records as well, that would be great for Gibraltar because it shows that someone is coming through and talent is coming through Gibraltar.

For my aims, I am aiming for the Olympics in 2028. So I’m looking quite big; that’s my big aim coming up.

I am looking at representing Gibraltar in all of the competitions that I can.

CHRONICLE: You’re saying the Olympics, but Gibraltar wouldn’t have a team for that yet?

ELLA RUSH: But all of the others, so World Games and future Commonwealth Games, yeah.

CHRONICLE: One of the things Gibraltar has in mind is having an athlete competing at that level, where you have to be recognised by name. You are within the rankings, right? Do you think that would influence organisations such as the Olympics themselves, perhaps making them think twice before saying an athlete cannot compete when she should?

ELLA RUSH: I think hopefully it would. I’d like to think so.

At the end of the day, it’s sort of past my decision. I am going to do my best to get the name out there and hope that a team can come with me.

I’m hoping that they have a team going forward.

CHRONICLE: What do you think of the facilities in Gibraltar?

ELLA RUSH: I think they’re good. I do.

I think you’re very lucky to have weather that is great up until this time. I mean, in England, it’s cold and we’re having to be indoors.

But I do feel that we should just maximise these facilities. I think a lot of people should know that we have this and everyone should have access in an easier way.

CHRONICLE: Do you think it’s a pity? I mean, we’re here midweek and nobody’s here.

ELLA RUSH: Yeah, I do think there should be more marketing towards it. I think also it’s a little bit disappointing that sometimes we have restrictions with access, using the Astro or the track.

There’s limited time, so I do think going forward it would be great if we could use the track a lot more.

It would be great for the kids to come through and be able to know, okay, I can come to the session, I can train. I don’t have to come at a certain window or ask, can I use the track today?

Hopefully, if that gets fixed or can be dealt with further, that would be great.

CHRONICLE: And the younger kids, what would you say to them? I mean, young athletes look at who they’re competing against here in Gibraltar. What would you say to them, considering that you’re not necessarily looking at who you’re competing against because you’re breaking national records? What should they be looking at?

ELLA RUSH: I would say a lot of the time, you’ve got to be focusing on yourself and your own progression.

If you’re improving your own personal best, then that’s what you can do when you go to future big competitions. Go and get a personal best, go and get a record, maybe a facility record, and aim as big as you can.

It can be easier if you’ve come from a smaller country to get distracted by these teams who turn up with multiple athletes.

But at the end of the day, you’ve all earned your position to be there.