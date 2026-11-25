The Gibraltar Triathlon Association has this month announced its team for the Faroe Islands 2027 Island Games.

Following their achievements in 2025, when the men secured a silver medal, the association is aiming "to build on that success and challenge for another podium finish in the men's category in the Faroe Islands.

"We are also excited to see what Nicky Macedo can achieve as Gibraltar's sole female representative, flying the flag for female triathlon and inspiring the next generation of junior girls to follow in her footsteps."

The team will include two junior athletes who have been excelling on the Andalucia circuit and who will represent Gibraltar in the Mixed Relay event.

This, says the association, will be "a fantastic opportunity for them to compete on the international stage and gain valuable experience."

MEN'S TEAM

Andrew Gordon

Julian Vinales

Philip Macedo

Charlie Walker

Chris Walker

Matthew Borg

Nicholas Podesta

WOMEN'S TEAM

Nicky Macedo

JUNIORS

Olivia Roberts Patterson

Sophie Roberts Patterson

The Games will bring a new challenge, with triathlon moving to a Sprint Distance format featuring a pool swim instead of open water.