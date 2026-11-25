Tuesday proved another memorable day of international darts in Gibraltar, with England's Lewis Cook claiming the Luke Littler Legacy Open title before Ashton Brown became the inaugural LIT Gibraltar Masters champion later in the evening.

The two competitions formed part of a busy week of international darts on the Rock, with the Europa Point venue welcoming hundreds of players and supporters.

Cook secured the Luke Littler Legacy Open after surviving match darts in his semi-final before defeating Brady Gaffey 6–2 in the final. The victory came just 24 hours after he had reached the semi-finals of the Winmau Junior Open, completing an impressive second day of competition.

Both semi-finals went to deciding legs. Cook edged Evan Tuite 5–4, while Gaffey, who had already knocked out Monday's Winmau Junior Open champion Mitchell Lawrie, beat Jason Goossens by the same scoreline. Cook then produced an 81.83 average in the final to secure the trophy.

There were encouraging performances from Gibraltar's juniors, with Nico Bado and Ollie Pratts each recording two victories.

Nico averaged 71.61 in a 4–1 win over Riley Collinson before holding his nerve in a deciding leg to defeat Aiden Worgan 4–3. Ollie beat Joel Horua 4–2 before following up with a 4–1 victory over Star Enos.

Ethan Pulham also recorded a victory, beating Evan Haines 4–0 before his run was ended by Wannes Van Heck, who secured a 4–1 win.

The evening saw the inaugural LIT Gibraltar Masters, with Ashton Brown overcoming Gibraltar's Craig Galliano 3–1 in the final to take the first title. With 323 entries, the competition became the biggest event ever organised by the Gibraltar Darts Association.

Galliano provided the home crowd with plenty to cheer, producing an impressive run to the final. He defeated fellow Gibraltarian Ethan Pulham 3–1 in the last 64 before overcoming Benjamin Smith and Jesus Martinez.

His route to the final included two deciding-leg victories. Galliano edged Liam Cook 3–2 in the quarter-finals before repeating the scoreline against Liam McNeil in the semi-finals.

McNeil had himself enjoyed an impressive run, beating Andy Boulton and Rhyder Oliver without dropping a leg.

Brown also produced some of the strongest performances of the evening. He averaged 102.48 in a 3–0 victory over Aiyleigh Duffy before beating Lee Judd 3–0 in the quarter-finals.

Arthur Allston provided a tougher test in the semi-finals, taking Brown to a deciding leg. Brown responded with a 99.66 average to secure a 3–2 victory and book his place in the final.

The title was eventually decided in Brown's favour with an 86.26 average as he defeated Galliano 3–1 to become the first LIT Gibraltar Masters champion.

There were further strong performances from Gibraltar players, with Justin Hewitt and Nico Bado both reaching the last 32.

Hewitt averaged 84.59 and took eventual semi-finalist Allston the distance, while Bado defeated Addison Hefferon 3–1 before his run came to an end against Jake Hobbs.

The two competitions provided another significant day for Gibraltar darts, combining a strong international field with notable performances from the home players. With the Junior World Championship events now getting underway, attention turns to the next stage of a week which has brought more than 400 young players from 19 nations to the Rock.